Samsung India logs record 1 lakh pre-bookings for new foldables in just 28 hrs

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) Samsung on Thursday said it has secured record pre-bookings for its fifth-generation foldable devices in India, with more than 100,000 consumers pre-booking Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 in the first 28 hours.

As compared to the fourth generation foldables, the South Korean giant received 1.7 times more pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 during the first 28 hours.

In India, pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 opened on July 27 and the devices will go on sale from August 18.

“The new devices prove our commitment to meeting the needs of our customers through innovative technology. The success of Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 shows that Indian consumers are highly sensitive to new innovations,” said JB Park, President and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia.

With the new foldables, Samsung aims to reach over 50 per cent market share in the country in the super-premium ($1,000 and above) segment.

“I am confident that our new devices will help the mainstreaming of foldables, and help us consolidate our leadership in India,” Park added.

 Galaxy Z Flip5 starts at Rs 99,999 (8GB/256 GB), while Galaxy Z Fold5 is available from Rs 154,999 (12GB/256 GB).

Customers pre-booking Galaxy Z Flip5 will get benefits worth Rs 20,000 and those pre-booking Galaxy Z Fold5 will get benefits worth Rs 23,000.

The new devices can be pre-booked across all leading online and offline retail stores.

Galaxy Z Flip5 delivers a stylish, unique foldable experience from a pocket-sized device built for self-expression.

The Galaxy Z Flip5’s outer screen is now 3.78 times larger and offers more usability than ever before. Galaxy Z Fold5, the ultimate productivity powerhouse with a large screen delivers the most powerful performance in the Galaxy Z series because it is the thinnest, lightest Fold yet.

 Both the foldable devices are equipped with IPX8 support, aircraft grade Armor Aluminum frames, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 applied to both the Flex Window and back cover.

Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 come with new integrated hinge module that features a dual rail structure for diffusing external impacts.

–IANS

 na/

3
