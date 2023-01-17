scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Samsung introduces 200MP image sensor in premium smartphones

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) Samsung on Tuesday introduced its latest 200-megapixel image sensor — ISOCELL HP2, with improved pixel technology and full-well capacity for high-resolution image experience in premium smartphones.

The company said that the new image sensor has entered into mass production.

“The Samsung ISOCELL HP2 harnesses Samsung’s high-resolution image sensor technologies and know-how at the cutting edge for epic details,” JoonSeo Yim, executive vice president of Sensor Business at Samsung Electronics, said in a statement.

“Our leadership comes from innovative pixel technologies that allow our sensors to go beyond the number and size of pixels,” he added.

The new Samsung 200-megapixel image sensor will boost capacity for maximum pixel performance, allowing for detailed and seamless photos in any light condition, said the company.

The 200-megapixel image sensor packs 200 million 0.6-micrometre pixels, a sensor size that is widely used in 108MP main smartphone cameras, which will enable consumers to enjoy even higher resolutions in the latest high-end smartphones without larger camera bumps in their devices.

With Samsung’s new Dual Vertical Transfer Gate technology, washed-out pictures from brightly lit environments can be significantly reduced with the new image sensor, according to the company.

Moreover, for superb HDR performance, the company is also introducing the DSG feature for the first time in 50MP mode, which applies two separate conversion values to the analogue signal received at the pixel level.

–IANS

shs/dpb

Previous article
Aus Open: Tennis Australia bans Russian, Belarusian flags from tournament
Next article
Sony's new tech may block piracy apps on Android TV
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Sony's new tech may block piracy apps on Android TV

Sports

Aus Open: Tennis Australia bans Russian, Belarusian flags from tournament

Technology

Love trashing accounts that you hate? You will see those more: Musk

News

Jeremy Renner shares photo of snowy home from hospital, says he misses his happy place

Sports

Nottingham Forest sign Danilo from Palmeiras

News

Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare slams Archana Gautam and gives her a savage reply saying ‘Gandi soch ki paapi gudiya’

Sports

Ultimate Kho Kho takes a giant leap in viewership with massive 164m reach

Sports

ASBC U22 Asian Boxing attracts twice as many participants for 2023

Sports

Aus Open: Sabalenka, Garcia and Pliskova cruise into second round

Technology

VC firm Z3Partners closes Rs 550 cr fund to invest in early-growth startups

Technology

Over 1,600 tech employees being fired a day on average in Jan

Technology

Darwinbox, Microsoft join hands to elevate employee experience

Sports

Thailand overcomes Vietnam to retain ASEAN football title

Sports

Bundesliga: Leipzig's ball robber Konrad Laimer to meet his future Bayern teammates

Lyrics

Shehzada – Munda Sona Hoon Main Song Lyrics starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon

Technology

Drop class-action severance lawsuit, judge tells sacked Twitter employees

Technology

Google's Clock app now lets users record alarm sounds

Sports

ILT20: Robin Uthappa becomes first player to receive Green Belt after his fantastic innings of 79 runs off 46 balls

Sports

Andrey Rublev defeats Dominic Thiem in Melbourne Opener

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may feature 108MP camera, S Pen slot

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US