Samsung launches 110-inch Micro LED TV in India

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Samsung on Wednesday announced the launch of its ultra-luxurious Micro LED TV in India, available in massive 110-inch screen size.

The Micro LED will be available to purchase at select retail stores in the country and on the company’s official website at a price of Rs 1,14,99,000 starting today.

“Designed tastefully to suit the luxurious lifestyle of our consumers, the Micro LED also lends a larger-than-life grandiose to premium living spaces. We are pleased to present the Micro LED as a means to reimagine immersive entertainment, offering consumers an unrivalled and captivating viewing experience,” Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Visual Display Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

The Micro LED sports 24.8 million micrometre-sized ultra-small LEDs, which are 1/10th of large-sized LEDs.

All these micro-LEDs individually produce light and colour to create an immersive experience through impressive depth, vibrant colours and a heightened level of clarity and contrast, the company said.

The Micro LED technology comprises Micro LED, Micro Contrast, Micro Colour, Micro HDR, and Micro AI Processor, which work cohesively to offer the ultimate, high-end picture experience.

The unique Micro LED technology also increases the purity of colours by maximising brightness levels, making them resemble the original content.

Moreover, the TV comes with a SolarCell Remote that features a sleek design with minimalistic keys, completely battery-free and can be charged on indoor lighting only.

It also comes with Dolby Atmos that promises unprecedented 3D surround sound via the added top channel speakers, according to the company.

Further, the Micro LED comes packed with enhanced customised features such as the Art Mode and the Ambient Mode+.

The Art Mode feature can turn any space into a private art gallery by exhibiting their favourite artworks, digital photographs, or even personal photos.

Ambient Mode+ enables consumers to customise their TV screen in a way that transforms the entire wall. They can choose from multiple QLED Ambient such as Routine, Decor, Cinema Graph, and more.

