Samsung launches Galaxy M34 5G with 50MP camera, 6000mAh battery in India

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) Samsung on Friday launched its new ‘Galaxy 34 5G’ smartphone in the country, which features a 50MP (OIS) ‘No Shake’ camera, 6000mAh battery, and much more.

As an introductory offer, Galaxy M34 5G will be available at an all-inclusive price of Rs 16,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and Rs 18,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant with select bank cards.

The new smartphone will go on sale on Friday on Amazon, and comes in three colours — Midnight Blue, Prism Silver and Waterfall Blue, said the company.

“Boasting an impressive 50 MP No Shake Camera, flagship features such as Nightography, massive 6000mAh battery, immersive 120Hz Super AMOLED display, up to 4 generations of OS Upgrades and 5 years of Security updates, Galaxy M34 5G stands tall as a Monster 5G device,” Aditya Babbar, Senior Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India, told reporters here.

The device features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1000 nits peak brightness.

Moreover, it is powered by a 5nm-based Exynos 1280 chipset making it fast and super power-efficient.

“The Galaxy M series is the epitome of best-in-class features and performance that is truly Monstrous in nature. And, with Amazon’s pan India reach, we have been able to ensure that you can get your hands on this unique smartphone with our assurance of quick, safe and reliable delivery,” said Ranjit Babu, Director, Wireless and Home Entertainment, Amazon India.

The new smartphone features a 50MP (OIS) No Shake camera to shoot high-resolution and shake-free photos and videos, eliminating blurred images caused by hand tremors or accidental shakes.

On the front, it houses a 13MP high-resolution front camera.

“Galaxy M34 5G elevates the photography experience to new heights with its Monster Shot 2.0 feature that allows consumers to capture up to 4 videos and 4 photos in a single shot,” the company said.

It also sports the Fun Mode, which has 16 different inbuilt lens effects to allow customers to express themselves through their smartphone camera.

Moreover, it packs a 6000mAh battery and is said to provide battery life that lasts up to 2 days.

–IANS

aj/na

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
