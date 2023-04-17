scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Samsung launches industry-leading Galaxy M14 5G in India

Samsung announced launch of Galaxy M14 5G smartphone with a 50MP triple camera, a 6000mAh battery, 5nm processor and a host of features.

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Samsung on Monday announced the launch of Galaxy M14 5G smartphone with a 50MP triple camera, a 6000mAh battery, 5nm processor and a host of features. The 6.6-inch Galaxy M14 5G with Full HD+ 90Hz display starts at Rs 13,490 (4+128GB) and Rs 14,990 for 6+128GB variant.

Available in three colours — Icy Silver, Berry Blue and Smoky Teal — Galaxy M14 5G will go on sale at 12 noon on April 21.

“Since its launch in 2019, Galaxy M series has garnered the love and adoration of millions of consumers in India. Building on this legacy, we are proud to introduce the Galaxy M14 5G, which is a segment disruptor,” said Rahul Pahwa, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

The F1.8 lens enables low-light photography with great clarity. The device sports a 13 MP front camera for selfies.

With its 6000mAh battery, the Galaxy M14 5G claims to last for up to two days without charging.

The smartphone also supports 25W fast charging that can recharge your phone in quick time, said the company.

The device houses a segment-leading 5nm Exynos 1330 processor for multi-tasking.

It has a power-efficient CPU structure and provides smooth and immersive 3D graphics for a better gaming experience.

Galaxy M14 5G comes with up to 12GB of RAM with RAM Plus feature.

The device supports ‘Secure Folder’ for enhanced security and privacy when it comes to storing personal data and applications.

It comes with One UI 5.1 Core based on Android 13.

Samsung said it will provide up to 2 generations of OS upgrades and up to 4 years of security updates for Galaxy M14 5G.

–IANS

na/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Umesh Shukla announces a film adaption of 'A Don's Nemesis'
Next article
IIT Madras develops screening device for assessing blood vessel health
This May Also Interest You
Lyrics

Jassie Gill and Tejasswi Prakash – Door Hova Gey Song Lyrics

News

Rahul Vaidya sings 'Mehndi Rach Gayi' for Lakhneet Wedding

Sports

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants name Arpit Guleria as replacement for Mayank Yadav

Sports

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals make strong comeback to keep RCB to 174/6 despite Kohli's fifty

News

Rege-Jean Page wants a 'versatile' career like Robert Downey Jr

Sports

IPL 2023: Ishan Kishan fifty, Surya 43 help Mumbai Indians overcome KKR by 5 wickets

Health & Lifestyle

Serendipity Arts Festival announces curators for upcoming edition

Health & Lifestyle

Smartphone study reveals bodily rhythm affects behaviour

News

Harnessed Dimple Kapadia's madness into her 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo' character: Homi Adajania

Technology

Global IT spending continues to decline for 5th consecutive month

Fashion n Lifestyle

Sumbul Touqeer Khan slaying in blue saree

Technology

Apple TV launches 'multiview' feature in beta for sports streams

News

Lily Allen says she often forgets to eat as she reveals her 'anti capitalist' diet

Sports

All India FIDE Rating Chess: Ishaan continues giant killing spree, in joint lead

Sports

Super Cup: NorthEast United upset Mumbai City to throw Group D wide open

Sports

IPL 2023: Prefer to bowl four overs in the match than bowling in nets, says Piyush Chawla

News

13 women accuse French thespian Gerard Depardieu of sexual misconduct

News

Madhurr Mittal to play Muthiah Muralidaran in Tamil biopic '800'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US