scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Samsung launches new range of gaming monitors, starting at Rs 75,000

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) Samsung has launched the latest range of ‘Odyssey Gaming monitors’ at a starting price of Rs 75,000 for consumers in India.

The latest monitors include — Odyssey OLED G8, Odyssey Neo G7 and Odyssey G7.

Odyssey OLED G8 monitor comes in silver colour, at a price of Rs 1,75,000, Odyssey Neo G7 is available in white colour, for 43-inch and black colour for 32-inch at Rs 1,00,000 and Rs 1,30,000, respectively, and Odyssey G7 comes in black at a price of Rs 75,000.

“The new range of monitor caters not only to gaming enthusiasts but also provides an excellent cinematic experience through its smart entertainment hub. The unmatched refresh rate and sleek design of the screens are the primary requirements of a modern-day user who prefers speed over delays and latency,” Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

The monitors are engineered and designed to provide faster refresh rates, a better gaming and viewing experience, an improved audio system, and higher pixel density all while being housed in a premium slim metal design, said the company.

Moreover, with its Smart Entertainment feature, the new gaming monitors provide a next-generation gaming experience as well as entertainment on the same screen.

In addition, consumers can convert the gaming monitor into a smart TV with just a click with the inbuilt entertainment hub feature, the company mentioned.

–IANS

shs/uk/

Previous article
Switzerland celebrates Yash Chopra for presenting its beauty to Indians
Next article
No 'male disadvantage' when it comes to Covid-heart disease link: Study
This May Also Interest You
News

Kareena's V-Day post is about self love: 'Main apni favourite hoon'

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi court sets aside direction to file FIR against doctor in medical negligence case

News

MC Stan, Shiv, Abdu, Sajid party with Farah Khan, Sania Mirza post 'BB 16'

News

Saif's company to co-produce Danish/Swedish hit series 'The Bridge'

News

Monika Ghag, Mehedi Naseri, Neitso Angami win 'Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt'

Technology

'Cycle for Health' rally in Delhi

Technology

Immigrants from Asian countries make incredible contributions to US: Musk

News

Joshua Bassett issues statement after getting baptised by anti-gay mega church

News

Rashmika wins hearts with her love for pooch Aura on V-Day

News

Chandan Roy Sanyal to direct ‘The Playback Singer’ and feature too

Others

Satish Sanpal honoured with Golden Excellence award in Entertainment in Dubai

News

Farah Khan throws BB after the party; Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Abdu Rozik, Archana Gautam, and others join

News

Naseeruddin Shah to play emperor Akbar in 'Taj – Divided by Blood'

News

'Class' actor Chandan Anand to star in 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik, Deepika

Technology

Cloud communications firm Twilio cuts 17% of its workforce

Technology

No 'male disadvantage' when it comes to Covid-heart disease link: Study

News

Switzerland celebrates Yash Chopra for presenting its beauty to Indians

News

Tom Cruise enjoys 'fun' Oscar luncheon, Academy addresses Will Smith's slap

Technology

InsuranceDekho raises $150 mn, largest-ever Series A funding in India

News

Why Steven Spielberg snubbed directing ‘Harry Potter’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US