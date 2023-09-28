Samsung launches special pricing on select Galaxy M, Galaxy F smartphones

Samsung on Thursday announced special pricing on select smartphones from its Galaxy M and Galaxy F series. Consumers can now purchase Galaxy M04 and Galaxy F04, starting Rs 6,499, the company said in a statement.

The festive prices are now effective. Galaxy M04 and Galaxy M13 will be available on Samsung.com, Amazon and select retail stores, while Galaxy F04 and Galaxy F13 will be available on Samsung.com, Flipkart and select retail stores, the company added.

Galaxy M04 and Galaxy F04 deliver uninterrupted performance and unmatched experiences to meet the needs of young Gen Z consumers.

Galaxy M04 is designed for consumers who seek a performance-driven device that is great at multitasking and keeps them ahead of the curve.

It comes with 8GB memory with RAM Plus feature, massive 128GB storage that is expandable up to 1TB and long-lasting 5000mAh battery.

Galaxy F04 comes in a stylish glossy design and provides a powerful smartphone experience.

It comes with 8GB memory with RAM Plus, long-lasting 5000mAh battery, two times OS upgrades and Face Unlock feature.

Galaxy M13 and Galaxy F13 will be available starting just Rs 9,199 ahead of the festive season.

Galaxy F13 features 50MP triple camera for detailed pictures, Full HD+ display for immersive viewing experience and a 6000mAh battery.

Galaxy M13 comes with 6.6-inch Full HD+ display for binge-watchers to enjoy their favourite content on the go.

It comes with a 6000mAh battery, keeping users powered always and also features a 50MP triple camera.