scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Samsung may bring dust resistance feature to Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 7 (IANS) Tech giant Samsung will reportedly bring the dust resistance feature to its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 smartphones, which are scheduled to be launched next month.

The Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series are already recognised as the first water-resistant folding phones in the world, reports SamMobile.

According to tipster @chunvn8888, the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 will be dust resistant with an IP58 rating.

Earlier, it was rumoured that the company will use the teardrop hinge design for its upcoming AZ Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 devices.

It was also reported that the tech giant was upgrading the hinge of the Z Fold 5 smartphone which is expected to withstand 2,00,000 folds.

Also, Galaxy Z Fold 5 is likely to feature a 108MP primary rear camera and in-built stylus pen (S Pen) slot.

Meanwhile, in March this year, it was reported that the company would unveil a new tri-foldable smartphone, alongside its Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 devices.

–IANS

aj/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Daily beetroot juice may boost heart health in angina patients: Study
Next article
'One Piece' manga enters month-long hiatus as writer gets eye surgery
This May Also Interest You
News

'One Piece' manga enters month-long hiatus as writer gets eye surgery

Health & Lifestyle

Daily beetroot juice may boost heart health in angina patients: Study

News

Vijay Varma finds rumoured girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia’s latest pictures lit

Health & Lifestyle

Mine contractors throw caution to wind, make villagers of rural Bhopal gasp for every breath

Sports

India's MMA fighter Angad to defend Flyweight title against Brazil's Hugo on July 1

News

'Mysore Magic' director Abijeet Achar accomplishes a film on immigrants' joy

News

OTT streaming of Naga Chaitanya-starrer 'Custody' locked for June 9

Sports

WTC Final: Jadeja picked ahead of Ashwin as India win toss, elect to bowl first against Australia

Sports

Make woman WFI chief, scrap FIRs against us: Wrestlers to Anurag Thakur

Technology

Rising cataract surgeries driving artificial lens market growth: Report

Sports

Maharashtra Ironmen to kick off Premier Handball League campaign on Thursday

Sports

Stuart Broad returns to top-10 in ICC Test rankings ahead of Ashes

News

Chris Hemsworth admits that 'Thor: Love and Thunder' was 'too silly'

News

Actress Sonnalli Seygall ties the knot with hotelier Ashesh L. Sajnani

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out feature that let users send HD photos on iOS, Android beta

Sports

India U-17s have all the tools to create history, says former junior midfielder Ricky Shabong

News

Siddharth's video of singing at Sharwanand's wedding goes viral

News

Balakrishna's 108th movie title to launch on Jun 8 at 108 locations

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US