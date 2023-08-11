Samsung Mobile doubles down on investing in health-centric features: TM Roh

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) As the mobile industry invests heavily into digital health, Samsung is also doubling down on investing to make its devices more heath-centric, thus providing better features to its consumers, the company’s mobile chief has stressed.

TM Roh, President and Head of MX Business, Samsung Electronics, told IANS that for Samsung Mobile, the basic philosophy for the health category is to help its consumers, maintain and guide their health by continuously monitoring their health and also receiving relevant advice.

“For mobile devices, including wearables, the biggest characteristic is that they are either held with you or worn by you anytime, anywhere,” said Roh.

Thus, utilising this characteristic or strength of being on a person all the time, “we can also collect health-related data through such devices and such data can be sent to the smartphones or other mobile devices, either on device or on the cloud,” he noted.

This data would then be analysed for better purposes and based on such information, better guidance or advice can be provided to the users.

The new Galaxy Watch6 series provides personalised health guidance, purposeful design upgrades and an enhanced mobile experience for a more informed and healthier self.

“With the new Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic, we are delivering on our commitment to democratise advanced health monitoring tools, now offering easier access right from the wrist,” said Roh.

The new Galaxy Watch6 offers in-depth analysis of Sleep Score Factors (total sleep time, sleep cycle, awake time, plus physical and mental recovery), a new personalised heart rate zone feature, blood pressure and electrocardiogram monitoring, the new irregular heart rhythm notification feature, skin temperature tool, menstrual cycle tracking and fall detection.

According to the top Samsung executive, the human desire is to be healthy at all times.

“I believe that the mobile devices, especially Samsung Galaxy ones, are in a very good position to provide support for that desire and to provide the necessary services and guidance for that,” he told IANS.

This is precisely the reason why the mobile industry is investing heavily into digital health.

“And this is the reason why Samsung Mobile is also investing and working on health to provide better products and better features,” Roh noted.

–IANS

na/