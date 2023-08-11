scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Samsung Mobile doubles down on investing in health-centric features: TM Roh

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) As the mobile industry invests heavily into digital health, Samsung is also doubling down on investing to make its devices more heath-centric, thus providing better features to its consumers, the company’s mobile chief has stressed.

TM Roh, President and Head of MX Business, Samsung Electronics, told IANS that for Samsung Mobile, the basic philosophy for the health category is to help its consumers, maintain and guide their health by continuously monitoring their health and also receiving relevant advice.

“For mobile devices, including wearables, the biggest characteristic is that they are either held with you or worn by you anytime, anywhere,” said Roh.

Thus, utilising this characteristic or strength of being on a person all the time, “we can also collect health-related data through such devices and such data can be sent to the smartphones or other mobile devices, either on device or on the cloud,” he noted.

This data would then be analysed for better purposes and based on such information, better guidance or advice can be provided to the users.

The new Galaxy Watch6 series provides personalised health guidance, purposeful design upgrades and an enhanced mobile experience for a more informed and healthier self.

“With the new Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic, we are delivering on our commitment to democratise advanced health monitoring tools, now offering easier access right from the wrist,” said Roh.

The new Galaxy Watch6 offers in-depth analysis of Sleep Score Factors (total sleep time, sleep cycle, awake time, plus physical and mental recovery), a new personalised heart rate zone feature, blood pressure and electrocardiogram monitoring, the new irregular heart rhythm notification feature, skin temperature tool, menstrual cycle tracking and fall detection.

According to the top Samsung executive, the human desire is to be healthy at all times.

“I believe that the mobile devices, especially Samsung Galaxy ones, are in a very good position to provide support for that desire and to provide the necessary services and guidance for that,” he told IANS.

This is precisely the reason why the mobile industry is investing heavily into digital health.

“And this is the reason why Samsung Mobile is also investing and working on health to provide better products and better features,” Roh noted.

–IANS

 na/

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Tennis: Nick Kyrgios withdraws from US Open due to wrist problem
Next article
Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh and Kusha Kapila’s chick flick film Thank You For Coming posters unveiled
This May Also Interest You
News

Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh and Kusha Kapila’s chick flick film Thank You For Coming posters unveiled

Sports

Tennis: Nick Kyrgios withdraws from US Open due to wrist problem

News

KJo on collab with Kartik: 'We are working on something, hopefully it will materialise'

Technology

Long Covid symptoms can emerge months after infection: Study

Fashion n Lifestyle

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash feature on Filmfare Middle East cover

News

SRK gives epic reply on being asked about 'bijli ka bill' and 'ladki kaisai pataye'

Sports

Women's World Cup: Spain's extra time stunner seals win over Netherlands, securing first-ever semifinal berth

News

Rani Mukerji reveals she had a miscarriage in 2020 but refrained from talking about it

Sports

Golf: Korea’s Tom Kim shines with 64, trails Spieth by one stroke in St Jude Championship

News

Jason Momoa, other stars send prayers to Maui amid raging wildfires

Technology

UK cybersecurity giant NCC Group to lay off more employees

News

Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan and Vijay Varma inaugurate the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Sports

Canadian Open: Alcaraz survives epic against Hurkacz to enter quarterfinal

News

'Bigg Boss 11' contestant Puneesh Sharma unveils poster of his upcoming music video 'Haara Nahi'

Sports

Already into running phase, Williamson cautiously confident of being at World Cup

Technology

Crypto trading platform Bittrex, ex-CEO to pay $24 mn to settle SEC charges

Sports

Ministry sends Hangzhou-bound Greco-Roman wrestlers to Romania for special training camp and competition

News

Teen rapper Lil Tay is alive, says her Insta was hacked

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US