Samsung R&D Institute in Noida creates key innovations for Galaxy S23 series

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Samsung India on Wednesday said that engineers at its R&D institute in Noida have contributed significantly in areas like user experience, health features, performance improvement and user safety for the newly-launched Galaxy S23 series.

Samsung R&D Institute Noida (SRI-N) is among the three such R&D centres in India (the other two are in Bengaluru and Delhi), developing advanced solutions to suit global and local market needs with expertise in the commercialisation of products.

According to the company, SRI-N closely collaborated with teams in Korea and made contributions in breakthrough innovations in the new Galaxy S23 series.

“SRI-N is developing innovative and intuitive mobile experiences that empower, educate and enrich the lives of our customers. Our responsibility to provide innovative technology to our customers has deepened,” said KY Roo, MD of Samsung R&D Institute in Noida.

“With our domain expertise and skill sets, SRI-N is constantly developing innovative products that attract consumers and also shape the future of technology,” he added.

The ‘Galaxy to Share’ app has been developed to allow users to share all customisations and own personalization settings across Galaxy devices in the country.

Similarly, the multi-timer feature enables the user to simultaneously have multiple timers, all at the same time, for different activities and tasks.

The ‘Bedtime Alarm’ feature is also more robust, allowing users to customize alarm timings day-wise.

To enhance communication, the ‘Direct Dial 4X1’ widget has been added to the S23 home screen, for easy accessibility of priority contacts and dial them at a single touch.

SRI-N developed these apps and features to provide the most seamless and intuitive experience to customers while providing a wide scope for customisation, said the company.

SRI-N engineers also contributed towards the improvements in the Samsung Health trackers like Water, Body composition, Cycle tracking, and Heart rate.

Engineers at SRI-N also developed the Emergency SOS and Emergency Sharing feature to enable users to send help messages with their own location information and video recording during an emergency, just by pressing the power button three times.

–IANS

na/

