Samsung seeks Dominican Republic's support for S.Korea's World Expo bid

By Agency News Desk

Seoul, April 9 (IANS) Samsung Electronics said on Sunday it has asked for the Dominican Republic’s support for South Korea’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in its southeastern city of Busan.

Roh Tae-moon, president of the tech giant’s Mobile eXperience business, made the request during his meeting with Dominican Republic Vice President Raquel Pena on Thursday, as the vice president visited the Samsung Innovation Museum in Suwon, 34 kilometers south of Seoul. as part of her official trip to South Korea.

During the meeting, Roh said that Samsung has offered a wide range of products from home appliances to mobile phones in the Latin American nation since 2016, and will continue to give customers their best experiences, reports Yonhap news agency.

He also stressed that the 2030 Expo in Busan would serve as a good chance for Samsung to introduce its advanced technologies to the world.

Samsung plans to launch a program this month meant to help young Dominicans get jobs through education and training on software, artificial intelligence and other technology themes, the report noted.

–IANS

na/

