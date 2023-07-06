scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Samsung set to unveil new foldables on July 26

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled to take place on July 26 during which it is set to unveil new foldables, the tech giant confirmed on Thursday.

“A new cultural driver is coming. Come along on our journey to discover an all-new Galaxy as we showcase our latest technologies designed to open possibilities and transform lives,” the company said in a statement.

“It’s going to make you want to Join the flip side. The event is scheduled to be held on July 26 in Seoul, Korea, a place where traditional culture and futuristic visions intersect to inspire global trends and game-changing innovation,” it added.

The event will also be streamed live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom and the official YouTube channel. The company also confirmed last month it will be announcing next-generation foldables at this event, which means that both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 are expected to be unveiled.

The tech giant had said that it aims to drive the widespread use of foldable phones and secure its position as the industry leader and category creator by releasing improved devices in the next generation of its foldable series that are the result of years of R&D and investment. Many rumours suggest that the company will also unveil the new Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series during the event.

–IANS

aj/svn

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ex-employees sue Twitter again over refusal to pay arbitration fees
Next article
Battery Smart raises $33 mn, targets 100K customers by 2025
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Battery Smart raises $33 mn, targets 100K customers by 2025

Technology

Ex-employees sue Twitter again over refusal to pay arbitration fees

Technology

Twitter quietly removes login requirement to view tweets

Technology

Meta's Twitter rival 'Threads' now live, crosses 2mn sign-ups in two hours

Feature

Bollywood-themed games you haven’t heard of

News

Zeenat Aman recollects her film which popularised the iconic ‘Nahiiiinn’ in Bollywood

News

Tom Cruise spills the beans on his retirement plans after ‘MI 7’

News

Olivia Colman recounts when Samuel L. Jackson called her sneakers ‘dope’

News

After Vietnam, Philippines may now ban ‘Barbie’ over disputed map

News

Priyanka's mom Madhu Chopra dropped her medical practice during her prep for Miss World

News

Amit Trivedi says old school melodies of 'Lootera' made it stand test of time

Health & Lifestyle

Overuse of antibiotics linked with severe Covid side effects

News

Ameesha says abiding love for her 'Gadar' character makes her 'tear up'

News

Ali Merchant shot 'Dhuan' music video for 40 hours inside world's largest nightclub in Azerbaijan

Technology

ChatGPT officiates wedding of US couple in absence of priest

News

Rahul Sharma says his character and story of ‘Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana’ drew him to be in it

Technology

OnePlus launches new smartphone Nord 3, Buds in India

Health & Lifestyle

Younger kidney cancer survivors at high risk for heart problems: Study

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US