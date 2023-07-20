scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Samsung starts development of Galaxy Ring: Report

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 20 (IANS) Samsung Electronics has reportedly started advanced development of its smart ring named ‘Galaxy Ring’.

Japanese firm Meiko is in charge of the development of the Galaxy Ring’s rigid and flexible printed circuit boards (PCBs), which connect various electronic components, reports The Elec.

The smart ring is expected to feature a “better body information measurement accuracy” than the Galaxy Watch.

However, it is still unclear if and when the Galaxy Ring will be mass-produced.

A wearable device, a smart ring allows wearers to check their body and health information on a smartphone app, collected by multiple sensors mounted on it. In terms of accuracy, the smart rings can outperform smartwatches, like in providing sleep and health information. As the smart ring is worn according to the thickness of the wearer’s finger, mistakes caused by loosely wearing the device can be reduced.

“A smart ring may not look like an electronic device in comparison to a smart watch, but if the design elements are strengthened, the product’s function is inevitably reduced,” the report said.

Also, the tech giant is applying for a patent for the Galaxy Ring that works with extended reality (XR) devices.

Finland’s Oura is a popular smart ring company. Oura Smart Ring comes with built-in sensors, batteries and Bluetooth functions. It weighs 4 grams to 6 grams and can be used for up to 7 days with an 80-minute charge, the report said.

Other popular smart rings include McLear RingPay and Circular Ring. Meanwhile, earlier this month, a Reddit user had found that the Samsung Health beta app, version 6.24.1.023, includes a “Feature List” that mentions “Ring Support.”

–IANS

aj/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish to debut as director for Rajshri's next 'Dono'
Next article
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt’s approach to cleaning bathrooms earns praise from Abhishek Malhan
This May Also Interest You
News

Sneha Wagh gets nostalgic as she bonds with Myra in 'Neerja': Wish to have daughter like her

News

John Boyega says, he's open to doing more 'Star Wars' projects

Technology

Dunzo faces legal notices by FB, Nilenso over unpaid dues of Rs 4 crore

Technology

Coforge logs 21.4% increase in revenue, net employee headcount up 1,000

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt’s approach to cleaning bathrooms earns praise from Abhishek Malhan

News

Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish to debut as director for Rajshri's next 'Dono'

Sports

It's a very special feeling when you play in World Cup: Shikhar Dhawan

Technology

People get 'Emergency Alert' message from govt, raise issue on Twitter

News

'Mallaah' was conceived as a love song but Amitabh Bhattacharya gave it a philosophical turn

Lyrics

Sazishen Song Lyrics starring Sumbul Touqeer and Sumedh Mudgalkar

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav says he’ll romance Falaq Naaz after eviction to tease Avinash Sachdev

Sports

Anshu Malik extends support to junior wrestlers in protest against Asian Games selection trial exemptions

News

Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth blessed with a baby boy

News

Jason Momoa starrer 'Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom' has VFX in every shot

News

Kamal Haasan greets his fans ahead of SDCC appearance

Sports

World Aquatics C'ships: Paltrinieri anchors Italy to mixed open water relay gold in swimming

Technology

Stanford University prez resigns after probe finds manipulations in research

Technology

Indian smartphone market to touch $42 bn in sales despite poor 2023 1st half

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US