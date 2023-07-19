scorecardresearch
Samsung teases upcoming foldables ahead of 'Galaxy Unpacked'

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 19 (IANS) Samsung has teased its upcoming foldable smartphones ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event which is scheduled to be held on July 26.

“We have distilled the Samsung design philosophy into three Design Identities, each one with you at the centre: our products must be Essential, Innovative, and Harmonious,” TM Roh, President and Head of MX Business at Samsung Electronics, said in a statement.

According to Roh, these three “Design Identities” are “exemplified” by the company’s latest hardware and software ecosystem.

He further said that the act of folding and unfolding a smartphone seems simple, but that simplicity users feel is only achieved through a “rigorous focus on what is most essential and intuitive.”

“We’ve raised the standards for foldable smartphone ergonomics.”

A difference of a millimetre in a device’s thickness might not sound like a big change, but every gram and millimetre in a foldable device requires an engineering breakthrough.

“It demands craftsmanship with passion. When done well, the benefit to users is huge,” Roh added.

That’s why the company has made the latest foldables slimmer and lighter than the previous generations.

He also said, “With our Galaxy foldables, your self-expression reaches new levels with, literally, the most flexible camera experience in Samsung Galaxy. You can capture the perfect angle, hands-free.”

In 1996, Samsung committed to a philosophy — “Inspired by Humans, Creating the Future.”

When the tech giant says, “Inspired by Humans,” it doesn’t just mean people. It also means the communities, environment and planet, Roh explained.

The Galaxy devices are designed with sustainability for the future in mind, because even the smallest actions could contribute to a large impact such as protecting the planet.

Moreover, when the company says, “Creating the Future,” that includes its responsibility “today to ensure a sustainable tomorrow for the future generation,” he added.

