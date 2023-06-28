scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Samsung to begin 2nm chip-making process in 2025 for smartphones

By Agency News Desk

Seoul, June 28 (IANS) Samsung Electronics on Wednesday said it unveiled a detailed plan for the mass production of chips with a 2 nanometer (nm) process, in a show of confidence in technological prowess and a sign to continue to double down on its foundry, or contract chip making, business.

The plan was announced at its annual Samsung Foundry Forum (SFF) in San Jose, California, where hundreds of Samsung foundry business’ customers and partners attended to share the latest technology trends in the industry.

Under the plan, Samsung will begin mass production of 2nm chips for mobile applications in 2025, for high-performance computing in 2026 and for automotive in 2027, reports Yonhap news agency.

Samsung’s 2nm technology has shown a 12 percent rise in performance, a 25 percent increase in power efficiency, and a 5 percent decrease in area, when compared to its 3nm process, the company said.

Samsung, the world’s largest memory chip maker and second-largest foundry player, also said mass production of 1.4 nm chips will begin in 2027 as planned.

In June last year, the tech giant begun mass production of 3nm semiconductors, built on Gate-All-Around (GAA) technology. A month prior to that,

Samsung showcased its 3nm chips to U.S. President Joe Biden when he visited Samsung’s Pyeongtaek complex, the world’s largest semiconductor facility located some 70 kms south of Seoul.

At that time, Samsung had already said its 2nm process node was in the early stages of development, with mass production planned for 2025.

The South Korean tech giant is competing against Taiwan’s TSMC, the world’s largest contract chip manufacturer, to bring the most advanced and efficient chips to the mass market and to win foundry customers, at a time when chips are becoming even more crucial to the functions of highly advanced and complicated technologies, including artificial intelligence.

Samsung also said it will begin mass production of foundry products for mobile and other applications at Pyeongtaek line 3 (P3) in the second half, and plans to increase production capacity in the United States, with its Taylor factory set to be completed by the year-end and be operational in the second half of next year, as scheduled.

–IANS

na/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Asian Kabaddi Championship: India beat Japan 62-17 to continue unbeaten run
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Asian Kabaddi Championship: India beat Japan 62-17 to continue unbeaten run

Technology

Software firm New Relic lays off over 200 employees

News

'Tum Kya Mile' a homage to my guru Yash Chopra, says Karan Johar

Technology

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): Perfect blend of style & functionality

Technology

Agri-tech VC firm Omnivore raises Rs 1,230 cr in 1st close of third fund

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz gets emotional while talking about her brother Sheezan Khan

News

Misha Collins had hoped to further explore Harvey Dent in ‘Gotham Knights’ after it got scrapped

Sports

Women's Ashes: Danielle Gibson gets maiden England T20I call-up, Issy Wong returns

Technology

Google 'killed' plans for AR glasses: Report

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhurve hurl abuses at each other

Technology

Xiaomi India, EDII launches Skillpreneurship Learning Centres for youth empowerment

Sports

Grand Chess Tour heads to Zagreb for SuperUnited Rapid & Blitz

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Falaq opens up about brother Sheezan going to jail after Tunisha's suicide

Technology

Nothing announces pre-order date for Phone (2), starting Thursday

News

Alec Baldwin spotted walking without cane for the first time since hip surgery

Sports

Ashes 2023: 'If you’re going to just entertain, they might as well be a circus', says Geoffrey Boycott to England team

Technology

Temporary job loss from AI may occur, but new areas will be created: Arundhati Bhattacharya

Technology

Coronaviruses in UK bats with potential to spread to humans identified

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US