Samsung to launch Galaxy A05s smartphone on Oct 18 in India

Samsung on Friday announced that it will launch its newest Galaxy A series smartphone Galaxy A05s on October 18 in India

By Agency News Desk
Samsung on Friday announced that it will launch its newest Galaxy A series smartphone Galaxy A05s on October 18 in India. The new smartphone will be available in three colours light green, light violet and black.

The latest addition to Samsung’s Galaxy A series will come with a massive 6.7-inch FHD+ display for an immersive viewing experience. Galaxy A05s will sport a 50MP triple camera setup for taking great photos and videos.

According to the company, the main 50MP camera is capable of taking vivid and rich pictures, even in low light conditions. Galaxy A05s will come with 2MP depth and 2MP macro cameras. The 13MP front camera ensures that your selfies are sharp and clear.

Galaxy A05s will be powered by a segment-leading Snapdragon 680 processor for superior performance. Built on 6nm process technology, the Snapdragon 680 chipset can seamlessly multitask between apps.

Galaxy A05s embraces a refined build and finish and will carry forward Samsung’s signature galaxy design.

The launch of Galaxy A05s is coinciding with the festive season in India, providing consumers with a great option in the affordable segment, the company said.

