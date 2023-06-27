scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Samsung to launch M34 5G with 6,000mAh battery on July 7

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 27 (IANS) Tech giant Samsung on Tuesday announced that it will launch the new Galaxy M34 5G smartphone on July 7 in India, which features a 6,000mAh battery, 50MP camera and more.
With its Monster 120Hz Super AMOLED Display, the Galaxy M34 5G will provide an unparalleled viewing experience, the company said in a statement.

“With Vision Booster technology, users will get an immersive viewing experience even in bright sunlight, while the 120Hz refresh rate will enable smooth scrolling while browsing.”

The new smartphone will have a 50MP (OIS) No Shake Camera to capture high-resolution images and videos without any blur caused by hand tremors or unintentional shaking.

“Galaxy M34 5G will elevate the photography experience to new heights with its Monster Shot 2.0 feature that powers the artificial intelligence (AI) Engines behind the camera and allows consumers to capture up to four videos and four photos in a single shot,” the company said.

The device will also sport the Fun Mode, which has 16 different inbuilt lens effects allowing millennial and Gen Z users to express themselves through their smartphone camera.

“Galaxy M34 5G will come with a segment-leading monstrous 6000mAh battery, enabling long sessions of browsing, gaming, and binge watching,” it added.

Moreover, the battery life of the new smartphone is said to last up to two days.

–IANS

aj/svn

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar says ‘Mere babu ke saath soyegi mein aaj’ and Abhishek Malhan blushing
Next article
Tamil Nadu Premier League: Ba11sy Trichy signs khiladix.com as title sponsor
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Launcher faces software glitch, loses another vehicle after lift off

Sports

Tamil Nadu Premier League: Ba11sy Trichy signs khiladix.com as title sponsor

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar says ‘Mere babu ke saath soyegi mein aaj’ and Abhishek Malhan blushing

News

Karuna Pandey says her ‘Pushpa Impossible’ role has changed female representation

News

After ‘Ghungroo’, Hrithik and Vaani to ignite the stage in UK Tour ‘Stars On Fire’

Technology

India-US partnership to turbocharge innovation in emerging tech: Rajeev Chandrasekhar (IANS Interview)

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Pooja Bhatt feels Aaliya Siddiqui plays the victim card

News

TDP demands thorough probe into death of Jr NTR’s fan

News

Ahead of Eid ul-Adha, Fatima Sana Shaikh donates vegan biryani to 1,000 people in Delhi

News

Actor Josh Gad shares update on 'Honey, I Shrunk The Kids' film reboot

News

Bejoy Nambiar’s ‘Sweet Kaaram Coffee’ is about three women from different generations

Technology

Insomnia may raise risk of stroke by 51%: Study

News

‘No Hard Feelings’ actor Laura Benanti says Jennifer Lawrence in ‘not a princess’

News

Lindsay Lohan to welcome baby boy with husband Bader Shammas

Technology

Robinhood lays off another 7% of full-time employees

News

Pink was shocked when fan threw her mom's ashes on stage

Sports

‘Please don’t forget’: Ishan has a request for Shubman Gill

News

Whoopi Goldberg brings laughter after cursing live on ‘The View’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US