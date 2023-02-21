scorecardresearch
Samsung to manufacture Ambarella's automotive chips

By News Bureau

Seoul, Feb 21 (IANS) Samsung Electronics on Tuesday said that it will manufacture advanced automotive semiconductors for the US chip design company Ambarella.

Samsung will produce the Santa Clara-based chip company’s automotive artificial intelligence central domain controller CV3-AD685, using its 5-nanometer (nm) process technology, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Ambarella’s CV3-AD685 System-on-Chip (SoC) is used for advanced driver assistance systems, which serve as the brain of an autonomous and self-driving vehicle, Samsung said.

SoC is a single chip that includes the main processor, graphics processor and memory.

“This collaboration will help transform the next generation of autonomous driving vehicle safety systems by bringing new levels of AI processing performance, power and reliability,” the company said.

The memory chip maker said its 5nm process vastly enhanced Ambarella’s artificial intelligence capabilities.

Samsung said it will continue to boost the competitiveness of its foundry business using its advanced chipmaking technology and try to secure new clients in the fast-growing automotive chip market.

Samsung has stepped up its efforts to enhance its foundry, or contract chip manufacturing, business.

For the fourth quarter, its foundry business posted record quarterly sales, and profit also increased year-on-year on the back of “advanced node capacity expansion, as well as customer base and application area diversification”, the company said.

–IANS

shs/prw/ksk/

