scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Samsung to showcase its latest smartphones, laptops at MWC 2023

By News Bureau

Barcelona, Feb 27 (IANS) Tech giant Samsung on Monday announced that it will showcase its latest products and services, including the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy Book3 Ultra at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain from February 27 to March 2, 2023.

Through ‘immersive and interactive’ exhibitions, visitors to the Samsung booth will get a ‘first-hand’ look at the most recent Samsung Galaxy innovations, the company said in a blogpost.

“At Samsung, we believe the future of Galaxy innovation lies in sustainability commitment and open collaboration with partners,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics.

“At MWC this year, we’re excited to showcase how our latest lineups including the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy Book3 Ultra, exemplify Samsung’s approach to enabling new possibilities that enhance our daily lives,” he added.

The tech giant also mentioned that it believes in “open collaboration” and is working with industry-leading partners to “create the best experiences” for its customers.

MWC attendees will be able to discover “the best of Samsung’s services with demos for sleep coaching with Samsung Health on the Galaxy Watch5, Samsung Wallet and connecting and controlling home devices with SmartThings,” the company said.

–IANS

aj/uk/

Previous article
Fraudsters hit LinkedIn with recruitment scam wave amid tech layoffs
Next article
Microsoft introduces next-gen hybrid cloud platform
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Microsoft introduces next-gen hybrid cloud platform

Technology

Fraudsters hit LinkedIn with recruitment scam wave amid tech layoffs

Health & Lifestyle

Bird flu risk to humans in Cambodia remains low: WHO

News

'Everything Everywhere All At Once', 'The White Lotus' sweep SAG Awards

Sports

La Liga: Barca waste chance to move 10 clear as none of top four win in Spain

Sports

Qualifiers go first as WTT Star Contender Goa gets all set to start

Technology

Twitter lays off its product manager Esther Crawford

Sports

Maignan, Ibra return, Milan conquer Atalanta in Serie A

Sports

Rest of India squad for Irani Cup announced, Mayank to lead, Sarfaraz injured

Sports

Bundesliga: Bayern recapture top spot with win over Union

Sports

Norrie beats Alcaraz to clinch Rio Open title

News

Mollywood bids adieu as director Joseph Manu James' last rites performed

News

Anne-Marie debuts in India, says 'shukriya' at Vh1 Supersonic

Health & Lifestyle

Telangana medico succumbs, five days after suicide bid over harassment

Sports

I-League: Clinical Real Kashmir pick up full points in Imphal

Sports

Taking Santosh Trophy to Riyadh will do a world of good, says six-time winner Manas Bhattacharya

Sports

India finish Strandja Memorial International Boxing with 8 medals

Sports

AIFF president, secretary general meet top brass of Real Madrid, Atletico de Madrid

Sports

PVL: Ahmedabad Defenders pick thrilling win over Kochi Blue Spikers

Sports

Australia win record-extending sixth Women's T20 World Cup title, beat South Africa by 19 runs

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US