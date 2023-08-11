scorecardresearch
Samsung to start early delivery of new foldables for pre-booked customers in India

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) To the delight of pre-booked customers, Samsung on Friday announced that it will start early deliveries of the latest foldables — Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 — in India from Friday.

Pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 opened in the country on July 27.

The devices will go on sale from August 18.

The new foldable smartphones have proved to be a tremendous success, securing a record 1,00,000 pre-bookings in India in the first-28 hours, the company said.

Galaxy Z Flip5 delivers a stylish, unique foldable experience from a pocket-sized device built for self-expression. The Galaxy Z Flip5’s outer screen is now 3.78 times larger and offers more usability than ever before.

Both Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 are equipped with IPX8 support, aircraft grade Armor Aluminum frames, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 applied to both the Flex Window and back cover.

Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 come with a new integrated hinge module that features a dual rail structure for diffusing external impacts.

Galaxy Z Flip5 starts at Rs 99,999 (8GB/256 GB), while Galaxy Z Fold5 is available from Rs 154,999 (12GB/256 GB). Customers pre-booking Galaxy Z Flip5 will get benefits worth Rs 20,000 and those pre-booking Galaxy Z Fold5 will get benefits worth Rs 23,000.

The new devices can be pre-booked across all leading online and offline retail stores.

–IANS

shs/vd

1
