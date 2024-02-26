HomeWorldTechnology

Samsung unveils Galaxy Ring with health-tracking features at MWC

By Agency News Desk

Seoul, Feb 26 (IANS) Samsung Electronics on Monday unveiled the long-awaited Galaxy Ring smart device for the first time at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024.

The ring-type digital healthcare device was showcased in three colours and nine sizes at the South Korean company’s booth on the opening day of this year’s MWC, which kicked off at Fira Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain, according to Samsung.

The Galaxy Ring will be comfortable to wear while sleeping, and the ring’s inner surface will wrap around the user’s finger to measure detailed health data, said the company.

But Samsung Electronics said it has no plan to disclose details of specifications until the official launch, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Also, the wearable devices were presented within transparent boxes, limiting the hands-on experience for visitors.

The disclosure of the Galaxy Ring came about a month after Samsung Electronics teased the new ring-type device during the Galaxy S24 Unpacked event held in California last month.

The Galaxy Ring is anticipated to hit store shelves later in 2024.

–IANS

shs/pgh

Previous article
Next innovation wave to emerge from semiconductors, AI in India: Union Minister
Next article
4th Test: Jurel impressed with how he picked lengths; was so fast in decision making, says Cook
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US