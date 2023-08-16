scorecardresearch
Samsung unveils special offers on Galaxy Z Flip5, Z Fold5, Tab S9 for live commerce customers

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) Samsung has announced that it will host a live commerce event on Wednesday at 12 p.m. for its fifth generation foldables — Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 — as well as its Galaxy Tab S9 series, and customers who pre-book these devices during the event on Samsung.com will be eligible for extra benefits apart from pre-book offers.

Customers pre-booking Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 during the live commerce event will get cashback of Rs 8,000, the company said in a statement.

Additionally, consumers can get up to Rs 12,000 exchange bonus on pre-booking Galaxy Z Flip5 and up to Rs 5,000 exchange bonus and a memory upgrade (buy 256GB and get 512GB — Rs 10,000 benefit) on pre-booking Galaxy Z Fold5.

“As part of the Live Commerce, consumers will get a silicon case ring cover worth Rs 4,199 with Galaxy Z Flip5 and a free standing phone case worth Rs 6,299 with Galaxy Z Fold5 over and above the mentioned offers,” the company said.

Customers pre-booking Galaxy Tab S9 will get cashback up to Rs 12,000 and can avail up to Rs 8000 exchange bonus.

Also, consumers pre-booking Tab S9 during the event will get a 50 per cent discount on keyboard cover.

“Galaxy Z Flip5 delivers a stylish, unique foldable experience from a pocket-sized device built for self-expression. The Galaxy Z Flip5’s outer screen is now 3.78 times larger and offers more usability than ever before,” the company said.

According to the tech giant, the Galaxy Z Fold5 smartphone delivers the most powerful performance in the Galaxy Z series because it is the thinnest, lightest Fold yet.

“Galaxy Tab S9 come with Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays to ensure epic viewing and entertainment experiences with the power of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy,” the company added.

The Galaxy ZFlip5 starts at Rs 99,999 (8/256 GB), while Galaxy Z Fold5 is available from Rs 154,999 (12/256 GB). The Galaxy Tab S9 starts at Rs 83,999 for the WiFi variant and at Rs 96,999 for the 5G variant.

