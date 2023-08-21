scorecardresearch
Samsung unveils world's first gaming title featuring HDR10+ GAMING standard

By Agency News Desk

Seoul, Aug 21 (IANS) Samsung Electronics on Monday announced the launch of the world’s first gaming title featuring the High Dynamic Range (HDR) 10+ GAMING standard created by HDR10+ Technologies LLC.

The new title, “The First Descendant” was developed by Nexon and will be unveiled at Gamescom 2023, the company said in a blogpost.

“The open beta test of ‘The First Descendant’ will begin on September 19, allowing gamers around the world to experience the more realistic HDR gameplay firsthand.”

HDR10+ GAMING provides gamers with the ultimate HDR game experience through deeper colour, contrast and brightness.

It also enables a more accurate depiction of details in dark shadows and bright highlights, allowing users to fully engage in their gaming adventure. “

We’re thrilled to join forces with NEXON, a true pioneer in video games, to introduce the world’s first HDR10+ GAMING title, ‘The First Descendant’,” said Seokwoo Jason Yong, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

“This is a gaming milestone that goes beyond mere technological advancement; it represents Samsung’s continued commitment to enhance the gaming experience as technology evolves.”

HDR10+ GAMING supports an optimised experience that eliminates the hassle of adjusting numerous manual settings.

It also enables enhanced gameplay with near-instant responses through low latency and variable refresh rate support.

Additionally, the standard provides developers with tools that allow consistent and reliable HDR gaming experiences across all HDR10+ GAMING displays.

The First Descendant is “set to provide gamers with one of the most responsive, accurate and frictionless HDR gaming experiences to date”, the company said.

This partnership with Nexon reinforces the South Korean firm’s unwavering commitment to providing superior visual experiences that go beyond entertainment and media consumption.

–IANS

Agency News Desk
