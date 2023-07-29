scorecardresearch
Samsung working on dustproofing foldable phones

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 29 (IANS) Samsung is working on dustproofing its foldable smartphones.

“We are well aware of consumer demand for dustproofing, and we are making various efforts to achieve this, but due to the nature of foldables, there are many moving parts, so dustproofing is difficult,” Roh Tae-moon, president and head of Samsung Electronics’ mobile business, said at a press conference on Friday, reports BizWatch.

He further said that the customers have to “wait a little longer” for this feature to come to foldables.

On Wednesday, the tech giant had unveiled its fifth generation of its Galaxy foldable devices — Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 — which are slimmer, lighter and faster than the previous generation.

“With the newly released Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 at the forefront, this year’s domestic Galaxy flagship smartphones are among the top three,” Roh said.

According to him, Samsung’s foldable products are expected to exceed 30 million units in cumulative sales this year.

According to market researcher Strategy Analytics, Samsung Electronics accounted for 76.9 per cent of the global foldable phone market last year, but its share in the overall market is gradually decreasing.

Regarding this, Roh said, “It is a natural phenomenon that the market share is high when a category is first created and operated, but as more players enter the market, the share decreases.”

“We can promise that we will lead innovation in the foldable market.”

Also, Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India, had told IANS that with Samsung Finance+ and cash-back schemes, the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 are set to see major traction among aspirational Indians who seek premium smartphone experiences.

“Not just metros but small-town India have also joined the foldable bandwagon as we are providing people with the easiest and seamless EMI route. We have observed that ‘Bharat’ is equally interested in purchasing super-premium smartphones and Samsung is ready to help people residing in smaller towns and cities own those premium life experiences,” Pullan emphasised.

–IANS

aj/prw

