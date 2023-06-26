scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Samsung's new mode on 2023 TV lineup helps improve colour blind users' experience

By Agency News Desk

Seoul, June 26 (IANS) Samsung Electronics has announced the addition of ‘SeeColours’ mode on its 2023 TV and monitor lineup, including the Neo QLED, QLED, OLED, Smart Monitor and the G95SC gaming monitor, to enhance the experience for colour blind users.

“The newly added accessibility feature provides various colour settings based on degrees and types of colour vision deficiency (CVD), offering an improved viewing experience,” the company said in a blogpost on Sunday.

The new mode provides nine picture presets so that users can select the option that is most suitable for them.

The feature adjusts red, green and blue levels to make sure that viewers can easily distinguish colours on the screen depending on their degree or type of CVD.

“Originally released as an application in 2017, SeeColours helps those with CVD enjoy their screen as it was meant to be seen,” the company said.

This feature is now easier for users to access because of its integration into the accessibility menus on TVs and monitors.

“We are thrilled to introduce additional accessibility features, including SeeColours and Relumino mode, in our 2023 TV and monitor lineup to assist individuals with colour blindness and low vision,” said Seokwoo Jason Yong, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

“Under the vision of ‘Screens Everywhere, Screens for All,’ we will continue to innovate and bring inclusive technologies closer to our consumers.”

[rss_feed_item_source]

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Satinder Sartaaj’s 'Paris Di Jugni’ is a foot-tapping love number with French influence
Next article
Rasika Dugal sports short hair and bangs for upcoming series
This May Also Interest You
News

Rasika Dugal sports short hair and bangs for upcoming series

News

Satinder Sartaaj’s 'Paris Di Jugni’ is a foot-tapping love number with French influence

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Netizens troll Jad Hadid as he touches Akanksha Puri inappropriately

News

Prithviraj Sukumaran to undergo knee repair following shooting mishap

News

NTR Jr shoots ‘Devara’ night action sequence in ‘extremely low light’

Technology

Even 'safe' air pollution levels can alter kids brain function: Study

News

Shooting in hometown brings comfort to ‘Doosri Maa’ actor Darshan Dave

News

Hayley Atwell trained with Olympic martial arts expert for 'MI – Dead Reckoning'

News

Vidyut Jammwal showcases balancing skills on a four-storey building’s parapet

Sports

Novak is the main favourite to win Wimbledon, says world no.1 Carlos Alcaraz

News

Arijit’s 'Pasoori Nu' gives a romantic spin to the Pakistani track

Sports

Indian contingent create history in Berlin, record 202 medals at Special Olympics World Summer Games

News

Kushal Tandon returns to TV after a 6-year hiatus with ‘Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka’

Sports

'I have called it a field for TV': Gavaskar slams England's umbrella fielding in Ashes opener

News

Kartik Aaryan flies economy class, Internet says: ‘New trend to promote films’

News

Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with charity closet sale: It’s a way of forming a sort of kinship with others

News

Tom Holland acknowledges his series ‘The Crowded Room’ has been ‘horribly reviewed’

Sports

Ashes 2023: Nathan Lyon reacts to Ollie Robinson’s No.11 remark says, 'That’s all a bit of banter'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US