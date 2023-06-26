Samsung's new mode on 2023 TV lineup helps improve colour blind users' experience

Seoul, June 26 (IANS) Samsung Electronics has announced the addition of ‘SeeColours’ mode on its 2023 TV and monitor lineup, including the Neo QLED, QLED, OLED, Smart Monitor and the G95SC gaming monitor, to enhance the experience for colour blind users.

“The newly added accessibility feature provides various colour settings based on degrees and types of colour vision deficiency (CVD), offering an improved viewing experience,” the company said in a blogpost on Sunday.

The new mode provides nine picture presets so that users can select the option that is most suitable for them.

The feature adjusts red, green and blue levels to make sure that viewers can easily distinguish colours on the screen depending on their degree or type of CVD.

“Originally released as an application in 2017, SeeColours helps those with CVD enjoy their screen as it was meant to be seen,” the company said.

This feature is now easier for users to access because of its integration into the accessibility menus on TVs and monitors.

“We are thrilled to introduce additional accessibility features, including SeeColours and Relumino mode, in our 2023 TV and monitor lineup to assist individuals with colour blindness and low vision,” said Seokwoo Jason Yong, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

“Under the vision of ‘Screens Everywhere, Screens for All,’ we will continue to innovate and bring inclusive technologies closer to our consumers.”

