scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Samsung's One UI 5 beta lets users quickly transfer Galaxy watch to new phone

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 9 (IANS) Samsung’s One UI 5 Watch beta allows users to transfer their Galaxy Watch to a new phone without resetting the watch.

The information was shared on Reddit by a Galaxy Watch owner running the One UI 5 Watch beta, reports Android Authority.

“You can transfer your watch to a new phone without resetting it,” reads a section of the screenshot shared by the Reddit user.

The report also said that the Google Account on the new phone and watch must match.

Meanwhile, in February this year, it was reported that the company was working on a Galaxy Watch, which will be equipped with a built-in projector.

The company had filed a smartwatch-related patent which mentioned “a projection display on a side portion of the housing and configured to display information on a display area adjacent to the housing.”

The filing further said that “projection display may display information that is different from the information displayed on the display module.”

–IANS

aj/prw/bg

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ryan Reynolds, Kenneth Branagh to team up for action adventure film 'Mayday'
Next article
WTC Final: Would have picked Ashwin for his batting, let alone his bowling, says Steve Waugh
This May Also Interest You
News

Selena Gomez shouts 'I'm single' while watching football game

News

'It's at 30 when real adulting hits you,' says Tamannaah Bhatia

Sports

Champions League Final: Riding on top form, Man City, Inter chase European glory

News

'Geejaga Hakki' from Coke Studio is inspired by tales of king Harishchandra

Sports

Have six Tests coming up soon, Boult may be available for some, says NZ coach Stead

News

Sunny Deol meets his 'loving fans' in national capital to promote 'Gadar 2'

Sports

WTC Final: Would have picked Ashwin for his batting, let alone his bowling, says Steve Waugh

News

Ryan Reynolds, Kenneth Branagh to team up for action adventure film 'Mayday'

News

Sonnalli Seyggal, husband Ashesh Sajnani have a star-studded reception

News

Vidyut on his death-defying stunts: 'It scares me but that's the first part'

Technology

Google testing cinematic image creator in Photos: Report

News

Shivangi Joshi and Ankit Gupta in a new music video titled ‘Baarish Aayi Hai’

News

Sumbul Touqeer Khan confirms her father to get married again

Technology

Brightest gamma-ray burst powered likely by unique jet structure: NASA

Fashion n Lifestyle

Sumbul Touqeer Khan sizzles in a black gown; Fans call her timeless beauty

News

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 2 teaser released

News

When Kavita Kaushik was mistaken for a real police officer

News

Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Ranbir Kapoor to battle it out for box-office honours on Aug 11

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US