Samsung's unionised workers call for 5.4% wage hike

By Agency News Desk

Seoul, Feb 6 (IANS) Unionised workers representing 11 labour unions affiliated with Samsung Group on Tuesday called for an average 5.4 per cent wage increase for this year.

The Samsung Group Labor Unions Solidarity unveiled the demand in a press conference, saying the proposed percentage reflects 3.6 per cent inflation for 2023 and a 1.8 per cent increase in labour productivity.

They also demanded Samsung Group improve the wage peak system, extend the retirement age, ensure work-life balance, including five days of refreshment leave, introduce a fairer evaluation system and establish a joint labour-management task force, reports Yonhap news agency.

The union proposed a face-to-face meeting with Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong as a way to improve labour-management relations.

“We want Chairman Lee Jae-yong, who made the courageous decision to abandon the union-free management doctrine, to meet with union representatives and listen to reasonable proposals for the mutual benefit of labour and management,” the union said.

The solidarity has 11 member unions from Samsung Group affiliates, including Samsung Display Co., Samsung Life Insurance Co. and Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co.

