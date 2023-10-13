scorecardresearch
SAP Labs India expands footprint with new Pune office

By Agency News Desk
Sindhu Gangadharan | SAP Labs India

Pune, Oct 13 (IANS) SAP Labs India on Friday announced the opening of its second Pune office which will accommodate 300 professionals and support hybrid work model. The inauguration of the new office, spanning over 30,000 square feet, in Pune marks a significant milestone for SAP Labs India and reflects the company’s continued dedication to fostering growth and innovation within India’s vibrant technology landscape.

“SAP Labs India, Pune holds a pivotal position in our overarching growth strategy in the region, and our expanded presence in the city is a testament to continue fostering a workplace that truly empowers our people and focuses on their wellbeing,” said Sindhu Gangadharan, SVP and MD of SAP Labs India, and Head of SAP User Enablement.

Located in Kharadi area, the office offers sensory-friendly areas, quiet zones, collaborative workspaces, and recharging stations.

Meanwhile, SAP Labs India hosted the 5th edition of ‘Startup Social’ in collaboration with Capgemini that saw close to 285 startups founders participating in a one-day programme with over 10 sessions and around 530 attendees.

“Over the last 25 years, India’s startup community has been an integral part of SAP’s journey. We recognise the importance of startups in India’s tech growth and support them by providing access to SAP’s services, technologies, customers, partners and more,” said Gangadharan.

Justin Paul, Head of SAP Startup Studio said that with 62 startups incubated to date and 22 engaged in co-innovation with SAP and over 50 joint go-to-market engagements as of 2023, “we have facilitated a significant more than $150 million in funding”.

IANS

na/

