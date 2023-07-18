scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Scent dogs can detect Covid more rapidly, accurately than RT-PCR tests

By Agency News Desk

New York, July 18 (IANS) Scent dogs may represent a cheaper, faster and more effective way to detect Covid-19, than conventional Covid-19 tests such as RT-PCR. 

The review, published in Journal of Osteopathic Medicine, found that scent dogs are as effective, or even more effective, and could be a key tool in future pandemics, a new review of recent research suggests.

“Although many people have heard about the exceptional abilities of dogs to help humans, their value to the medical field has been considered fascinating, but not ready for real-world medical use,” said Prof. Tommy Dickey from the University of California, Santa Barbara in the US.

“Having conducted this review, we believe that scent dogs deserve their place as a serious diagnostic methodology that could be particularly useful during pandemics, potentially as part of rapid health screenings in public spaces. We are confident that scent dogs will be useful in detecting a wide variety of diseases in the future,” he added.

In the study, researchers reviewed 29 studies where dogs were used to detect Covid-19.

The studies were performed using over 31,000 samples by over 400 scientists from more than 30 countries using 19 different dog breeds.

In some studies, the scent dogs sniffed people directly, sometimes in public places as a health screening.

In others, the dogs sniffed patient samples such as sweat, saliva or urine samples.

In the majority of studies, the scent dogs demonstrated similar or better sensitivity and specificity than the current gold-standard RT-PCR tests or antigen tests.

In one study, four of the dogs could detect the equivalent of less than 2.6 x 10-12 copies of viral RNA per millilitre.

This is equivalent to detecting one drop of any odorous substance dissolved in ten and a half Olympic-sized swimming pools and is three orders of magnitude better than modern scientific instruments.

The dogs could detect Covid-19 in symptomatic, pre-symptomatic and asymptomatic patients, along with new Covid variants and even long Covid.

A major benefit of using the dogs was their speed — they could provide a result in seconds to minutes, and did not require expensive lab equipment or create mountains of plastic waste, unlike conventional diagnostic approaches.

Dogs possess up to 300 million olfactory cells, compared to just 5 or 6 million in humans, and use one-third of their brains to process scent information, compared with just 5 per cent for humans.

Dogs trained to recognise specific volatile organic compounds created in the body during disease have successfully identified patients with certain cancers, Parkinson’s and diabetes.

–IANS

rvt/pgh

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Young Mazino supports SAG-AFTRA strike, says it ‘addresses symptoms of a larger problem’
Next article
Kenneth Branagh to direct live action movie 'Gargoyles'
This May Also Interest You
News

Kenneth Branagh to direct live action movie 'Gargoyles'

News

Young Mazino supports SAG-AFTRA strike, says it ‘addresses symptoms of a larger problem’

Technology

realme announces ‘Early Bird Sale’ for realme C53 on July 19

Sports

World Aquatics C'ships: Germany's Wellbrock, Beck complete golden open water double in swimming

News

Alia, Ranveer launch 'Ve Kamleya' from 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' in Delhi visit (Lead)

News

Rasika Dugal says, bullying is difficult to identify, overcome

News

Rajinikanth is chilling in Maldives after completing work commitments

Technology

Microsoft to replace Xbox 'Live Gold' with 'Game Pass Core' plan on Sep 14

Technology

SEC Chair warns chatbots may fuel a global market panic

Sports

India sneak ahead of China in junior worlds medal tally

News

Alia Bhatt says her father Mahesh Bhatt is a 'very good actor', 'best father'

Sports

He has shown a lot of good signs in this tour: Pat Cummins backs David Warner for crucial 4th Test

News

Pankaj Tripathi: 'Oonchi Oonchi Waadi’, a reminder that everyone finds solace in spirituality during troubled times

News

Alia Bhatt goes intense in new look from 'Heart of Stone'

News

Kamya Panjabi says challenges faced by sex-workers drew her to 'Neerja…. Ek Nayi Pehchaan'

Technology

Childhood immunisation rebounds after Covid backslide: WHO, Unicef

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani says to Falaq Naaz ‘Humko kebab mein haddi nahi banna and wants to flirt with Avinash Sachdev

News

Ranveer Singh says he and Karan Johar have 'Dilli ki aunty' within them

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US