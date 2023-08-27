Science and belief are two different entities: ISRO Chairman Somanath

Chennai, Aug 27 (IANS) The Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), S. Somanath said that science and belief are two different entities and that there is no need to mix the two.

He was answering a question while interacting with reporters here after conducting prayers at the Sree Pournamikavu Temple on Sunday.

The ISRO Chief reached Thiruvananthapuram after the successful launch of the Lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3 on the surface of the moon on August 23.

S. Somanath said that there was no controversy regarding the naming of the landing space on the moon as ‘ShivSakthi’ and added that the nation has the right to name the place. The esteemed scientist said that several other countries had put their names on the moon and it has always been the prerogative of the concerned nation.

The ISRO Chairman said that India was the first country that has landed in the south pole of the moon and added that the surface of the moon in south pole was very tricky with mounts and valleys and even a minor calculation error would lead to the lander failing in the mission.

He said that the ISRO had preferred the South pole of the moon for expeditions as the surface was rich with minerals which would be expedited by the scientists once the rover gives proper feedback from the lunar surface.

He said that the Russian mission was supposed to be completed in 2021 and due to the war in that country it was postponed.

He also said that the Sun expedition is already ready and the launch date would be announced soon. The senior scientist said that several tests are being carried out on the mission and that the date would be announced soon if all goes well and otherwise it would be postponed.

Somanath to a question said that the photographs that the rover was taking from the moon surface will take time to reach the ISRO stations and added that the support of ground stations of other countries like the US, the UK and Australia is being sought by the ISRO in this.

He also said that as the surface of the moon does not have an atmosphere, the shadows are all dark and that this was making it difficult to get clearer photographs.

–IANS

aal/dpb