scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Scientists capture 1st 'ghost particle' image of Milky Way galaxy

By Agency News Desk

New York, June 30 (IANS) An international group of more than 350 scientists have found new evidence of high-energy neutrino — tiny and ghostlike astronomical messengers — emission from the Milky Way galaxy.

The findings, published in the journal Science, indicate that the Milky Way produces far fewer neutrinos than the average distant galaxies.

“Seeing our galaxy with neutrinos is something that we dreamed of, but which seemed out of reach for our project for many years to come,” said Chad Finley, Associate Professor at Stockholm University in Sweden.

“What made this result possible today is the revolution in Machine Learning, allowing us to explore much deeper into our data than before,” Finley added.

The high-energy neutrinos, with energies millions to billions of times higher than those produced by the fusion reactions that power stars, were detected by the IceCube Neutrino Observatory, a gigaton detector operating at the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station.

The immense observatory detects the subtle signs of high-energy neutrinos from space by using 5,000 networked sensors buried deep within a cubic kilometre of clear, pristine Antarctic ice.

IceCube searches for signs of high-energy neutrinos originating from our galaxy and beyond, out to the farthest reaches of the universe.

The search focused on the southern sky, where the bulk of neutrino emission from the galactic plane is expected near the centre of the galaxy. “What’s intriguing is that, unlike the case for light of any wavelength, in neutrinos, the universe outshines the nearby sources in our own galaxy,” said Francis Halzen, a physicist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and principal investigator at IceCube.

The dataset used in the study included 60,000 neutrinos spanning 10 years of IceCube data, 30 times as many events as the selection used in a previous analysis of the galactic plane using cascade events.

These neutrinos were compared to previously published prediction maps of locations in the sky where the galaxy was expected to shine in neutrinos.

The maps included one made from extrapolating Fermi Large Area Telescope gamma-ray observations of the Milky Way and two alternative maps identified as KRA-gamma by the group of theorists who produced them.

“High-energy neutrinos provide us with a wonderful new tool for studying the Milky Way. The next step is to identify the neutrino sources, potentially the sites for galactic cosmic ray acceleration” said Olga Botner, senior professor at Uppsala University in Sweden.

“If realised, the planned IceCube-Gen2 would enable a deeper yet exploration of the galactic plane, allowing us to distinguish between various source distributions and models for cosmic ray propagation.”

-–IANS

rvt/shb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Hockey: Team is more determined than ever to bag Gold in Asian Games, says India captain Savita
Next article
TV actor Vishal Kotian all set for action-packed cameo as Bajarangi in 'Maitree'
This May Also Interest You
News

TV actor Vishal Kotian all set for action-packed cameo as Bajarangi in 'Maitree'

Sports

Hockey: Team is more determined than ever to bag Gold in Asian Games, says India captain Savita

News

Matt Damon, Chris Hemsworth, Liam Hemsworth spotted on Greek vacay

Technology

OpenAI sued for 'stealing data’ from public without consent to train ChatGPT

Technology

Musk suggests fight with Zuckerberg could happen in Colosseum

News

Sarah Jessica Parker was averse to stripping down for 'Sex and the City'

Technology

SOFTSTAR Entertainment enters Indian gaming sector, launches 'Starlight Gaming'

Sports

Bad Homberg Open: Swiatek scores 10th successive win to reach first grass court semifinal

Technology

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i: Powerful gaming laptop with seamless performance

News

Kevin Costner’s estranged wife leaves town with kids amid divorce drama

Technology

Long Covid not a single condition, symptoms can change over time: Study

Sports

Kim Garth to return to Ireland as Australia rest Megan Schutt for women's ODI series

News

Sonam Kapoor: My idea is to do two pieces of content every year!

Technology

Exploring the enchanting 'Oasis Green' colour variant of realme 11 Pro Series: A captivating blend of nature & tech

News

Travis Scott will not face criminal charges in Astroworld tragedy

Sports

Ashes 2023: Australia sweat on Lyon's injury as off-spinner faces lengthy time on sidelines

Technology

Female job seekers at Bill Gates' private office asked sexually explicit questions: Report

Technology

Samsung SDI finishes all-solid-state battery pilot line, samples due in H2: CEO

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US