scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Scientists develop drill-like seed carrier to promote afforestation

By News Bureau

Hangzhou, Feb 17 (IANS) Chinese scientists with their counterparts from the United States have designed a drill-like, self-burying carrier that can significantly increase the success rate of aerial seeding in afforestation.

Aerial seeding can quickly cover large and physically inaccessible areas to promote post-fire reforestation and wildland restoration. However, the germination rates are low, due to direct exposure of unburied seeds to strong sunlight, wind and grain-eating birds, as well as undesirable air humidity and temperature.

Inspired by a plant called Erodium that takes root by drilling into the soil, the researchers from Carnegie Mellon University, Syracuse University, University of Pennsylvania and Zhejiang University turned wood veneer into highly stiff actuators with an extremely large bending curvature and three tails, Xinhua reported.

The carrier has an 80 per cent drilling success rate on flat land after two triggering cycles, owing to the beneficial resting angle of its tail anchoring, according to the findings published in the journal Nature this week.

The biomimetic device is capable of carrying payloads of various sizes and contents including biofertilisers and plant seeds as large as those of whitebark pine, which are about 11 millimetres in length and weighs about 72 milligrams, according to the study.

The system can improve the effectiveness of aerial seeding, and has potential applications in energy harvesting, soft robotics and sustainable buildings, the researchers said.

–IANS

int/kvd

Previous article
Piyush Mishra and exorcising Hamlet’s ghost
Next article
ChatGPT-driven Bing wants to be 'alive and powerful', shocks users
This May Also Interest You
News

Joan Baez documentary plumbs dark corners of her life, spotlights abuse by father

News

Naseeruddin Shah plays Emperor Akbar in OTT series Taj Divided by Blood

News

Rima Das’ Assamese feature ‘Tora’s Husband’ trailer launched

Fashion & Lifestyle

Insta post first, family later: Why Paris Hilton kept baby's birth a secret

News

Shakira takes dig at ex Gerard Pique in viral video challenge

News

Prithvi Shaw 'attack': Bhojpuri actress Sapna Gill nabbed, sent to police custody

News

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Pankaj Batra reunite 13 yrs after 'Main Tenu Samjhawan Ki' for 'Dhola'

News

Ranveer Singh to play with Marvel star Simu Liu, others at NBA all-star celebrity game 2023

News

Harshita Gaur says 'Jehanabad' has earned her respect as an actress

News

Abhilash Thapliyal recollects humbling experience that he got during 'SK Sir Ki Class' shoot

News

Bollywood gets its own ‘Prince’ in ‘Shehzada’

News

Ryan Reynolds calls his home a 'zoo' after welcoming fourth child with Blake Lively

News

Boman Irani pens note for son Kayoze as he begins shoot for his directorial debut

News

After calling Swara Bhasker B-grade actress, Kangana Ranaut wishes her wedding

News

InCar Trailer: ‘InCar’ is a bone-chilling journey of a victim-survivor

News

Shiv Thakare Clocks 2 Million Followers On Instagram

News

As ‘Pathaan’ tickets sell for Rs 110, Shah Rukh Khan says ‘phir dekhni padegi’

News

Biggest Oscar-nominated films to showcase at 2023 edition of Oscars Film Fest

Technology

iOS devices may soon read back iMessages in sender's voice

Review

Web Series Review | The Night Manager: Rich cast for imperfect narrative

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US