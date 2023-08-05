scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Scientists edge closer to engineering blood vessels

By Agency News Desk

Sydney, Aug 5 (IANS) In a breakthrough, a team of Australian scientists has developed a fast, inexpensive and scalable method for engineering blood vessels from natural tissue.

By combining multiple materials and fabrication technologies, the team from University of Melbourne developed the method to create blood vessels with complex geometries like native blood vessels.

Blood vessels serve an important function in sustaining life, by carrying oxygen-rich blood and essential nutrients to all parts of the body while removing toxic products. Illness and dysfunction in blood vessels, on the other hand, can result in life-threatening disorders such as heart attacks, strokes and aneurysms, making cardiovascular disease the number one killer globally.

According to Professor Andrea O’Connor, from the Department of Biomedical Engineering, the research is an exciting step in scientists’ ability to engineer human blood vessels.

“We are now able to rapidly and cheaply manufacture blood vessels using living tissue that has appropriate mechanical properties and mimics the cellular orientation of the innermost layer of blood vessels.

“While the engineered blood vessels are not yet ready for bypass surgery, the findings mark a significant advancement in the field of tissue engineering,” O’Connor said, in the paper published in the journal ACS Applied Materials and Interfaces.

The tissue-engineered blood vessels are made from human cells and tissues. These created vessels have the potential to treat cardiovascular illness, as well as construct built-in blood supply for larger tissue creations.

Associate Professor Heath said researchers around the world have been trying to perfect blood vessel tissue engineering for many years.

“Current methods are slow, require specialised and expensive equipment like bioreactors, and are low throughput — meaning it’s difficult to provide the needed supply of engineered vessels,” Associate Professor Heath said.

“By combining multiple materials and fabrication technologies, our method brings us closer to a future where engineered blood vessels will become a transformative solution for cardiovascular disease, especially for those patients who lack suitable donor vessels.”

–IANS

rvt/uk

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Kangana Ranaut's new look as Chandramukhi unveiled in 'Chandramukhi 2' poster
This May Also Interest You
News

Kangana Ranaut's new look as Chandramukhi unveiled in 'Chandramukhi 2' poster

News

I wish 'Shiv Shakti' helps new generation take pride in our roots, says Siddharth Tewary

Fashion & Lifestyle

Ryan Gosling unveils flash mob of Kens to surprise 'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig for her 40th b'day

Technology

2 top-level executives exit IPO-bound Ola Electric

Sports

Australian Open: Prannoy stuns Priyanshu, to face China's Weng Hong Yang in final

News

Edelweiss ‘saddened’ at Nitin Desai’s death, denies any wrongdoings

Sports

Global T20 Canada: Surrey Jaguars seal place in final; Montreal Tigers Cruise to Qualifiers 2 (Ld)

News

Karan Hariharan and Paanie Kashyap mark their debut with ‘Pyaar Hai Toh Hai’

Sports

Aditi makes cut narrowly as Diksha misses at Women’s Scottish Open

Sports

Manchester City sign Croatia centre-back Josko Gvardiol on five-year deal

Sports

Series against Australia, England among top draws in India bilateral media rights bid: Report

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Spain reach quarterfinals with 5-1 win over Switzerland

Fashion & Lifestyle

Jamie Foxx calls out 'fake friends’ in cryptic message on social media

News

Tanvi Dogra, Anchal Sahu and Ankur Verma share ‘unbreakable’ bond

News

OMG 2 trailer: Akshay Kumar’s aura lights up the screen; a must-watch!

News

Saira Banu on 63 yrs of 'Mughal-e-Azam': 'Dilip Sahib's portrayal of Salim was a sight to behold'

News

Ghoomer trailer: Abhishek Bachchan outshines in this inspiring sports drama

Sports

Global T20 Canada: Surrey Jaguars seal place in final; Montreal Tigers Cruise to Qualifiers 2

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US