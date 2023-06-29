scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Scientists find gene preventing bird flu virus from spreading to humans

By Agency News Desk

London, June 29 (IANS) An international team of scientists has identified a gene that is preventing the bird flu viruses from spilling over into humans.

In the study, published in the journal Nature, researchers revealed a human protein, BTN3A3, which inhibits a crucial step needed for viral replication of avian influenza A virus, also commonly referred to as bird flu.

Scientists led by the MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research (CVR) found that BTN3A3 is commonly expressed in human airways, as a key human defence against avian flu.

“We determined that BTN3A3 is expressed in human airways and its antiviral activity evolved in primates. We show that BTN3A3 restriction acts primarily at the early stages of the virus life cycle by inhibiting avian influenza A viruses RNA replication,” the researchers wrote in the paper.

Avian influenza A virus, also commonly referred to as bird flu, primarily spreads among wild birds such as ducks.

Since 2022 there has been a rise in bird flu cases around the world in both domestic and wild birds.

The recent outbreak of avian influenza A (H5N1) virus has killed a record number of birds and also spread to otters, sea lions, foxes, dolphins and seals, cats among others.

Scientists expect that bird flu that can cross the species barrier is expected to cause the next pandemic.

Although rare, influenza A viruses have occasionally infected humans. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), from 2003 to 2023, a total of 873 human cases of infection with influenza A (H5N1) and 458 deaths have been reported globally from 21 countries.

In the study, the researchers found that compared to seasonal human flu viruses, which infect the human population regularly, the BTN3A3 gene was able to block the replication of avian flu in human cells.

In the case of H7N9 virus, which since 2013 has infected more than 1,500 humans with 40 per cent case fatality rate, the team found these strains have a genetic mutation that allows them to ‘escape’ the blocking effects of the BTN3A3 gene.

Further, the researchers found that there had been an increase in the number of BTN3A3-resistant strains circulating in poultry around the same time as spillover events in humans.

“Identifying BTN3A3 resistant variants when they first emerge in birds might help prevent human infections,” said Rute Maria Pinto, the first author of this study.

“Control measures against emerging avian flu viruses can be tailored specifically against those that are BTN3A3-resistant, in addition to other genetic traits known to be important for zoonotic transmission,” Pinto added.

The team also found that all the human influenza pandemics, including the devastating 1918-19 global flu pandemic and the swine flu pandemic in 2009 were caused by influenza viruses that were resistant to BTN3A3.

As a result, this study suggests that having resistance to this gene may be a key factor in whether any flu strain has human pandemic potential.

“We know that most emerging viruses with human pandemic potential come from animals. It is therefore critical to understand which genetic barriers might block an animal virus from replicating in human cells, thereby preventing infection,” said Professor Massimo Palmarini, Director of CVR.

“Of course, viruses are constantly changing and can potentially overcome some of these barriers by mutating over time. This is why virus genetic surveillance will be crucial to help us better understand and control the spread of viruses with zoonotic and pandemic potential,” he added.

–IANS

rvt/ksk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Participation in Asian Games on agenda as BCCI's Apex Council meets on July 7: Reports
Next article
Microsoft tests feature to allow users sign in to websites using passkeys on Windows 11
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Tesla Power USA brings innovative alkaline water purifiers to India

Technology

Microsoft tests feature to allow users sign in to websites using passkeys on Windows 11

Sports

Participation in Asian Games on agenda as BCCI's Apex Council meets on July 7: Reports

News

Doja Cat shows off her new tattoos in topless Instagram post

Technology

Internet shutdowns in Manipur, Punjab cost Indian economy $1.9 bn: Report

Technology

Visa acquires fintech startup Pismo for $1 bn

Sports

Ashes 2023: 'Where was the spark? Where was the urgency?', Nasser Hussain slams England for lack of intensity in Lord’s Test

Technology

OpenAI opens office in London, home base of Google’s DeepMind

Technology

Nearly 50% of PS5 users also own Nintendo Switch in US: Sony

Sports

La Liga: Arnau Martínez, a future star and Golden Boy candidate ready for his second season

Sports

Mallorca Championships: Hanfmann upsets Tsitsipas on grass for first top-5 win

Sports

Hockey Pro League: Netherlands men beat New Zealand, remain in title hunt

Sports

Ashes 2023: KP, Vaughan blast England for 'shambolic' performance, causal approach in second Test

Technology

Google introduces Shop tab on Android TV

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out 32-person video calling feature on Windows beta

Sports

Football: Gerardo Martino replaces Phil Neville, reunites with Messi at Inter Miami

Sports

Ashes, 2nd Test: Smith unbeaten as Australia build big score on opening day

Sports

Raynier joins FC Goa; Bengaluru FC sign Damjanovic; Lachenpa extends Mumbai City FC stay

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US