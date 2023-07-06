scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Scientists find how hepatitis C virus avoids immune system

By Agency News Desk

London, July 6 (IANS) A team of Danish researchers have solved an old riddle about how Hepatitis C virus avoids the human body’s immune defences.

The result may have an impact on how we track and treat viral diseases in general.

An estimated 50 million people worldwide are infected with chronic hepatitis C. The hepatitis C virus can cause inflammation and scarring of the liver, and in the worst case, liver cancer.

Hepatitis C was discovered in 1989 and is one of the most studied viruses on the planet.

Yet for decades, how it manages to evade the human immune system and spread through the body has been a riddle.

Researchers at the University of Copenhagen and Hvidovre Hospital found that the virus just puts on a “mask”, helping it to remain hidden while making copies of itself to infect new cells. The mask cloaks the virus in the form of a molecule already in our cells.

Disguised by the molecule, our immune systems confuse the virus with something harmless that needn’t be reacted to. “How the Hepatitis C virus manages to hide in our liver cells without being detected by the immune system has always been a bit of a mystery. Our revelation of the virus’ masking strategy is important, as it could pave the way for new ways of treating viral infections. And it is likely that other types of viruses use the same trick,” said Jeppe Vinther, Associate Professor of the university’s Department of Biology.

The mask used by the hepatitis virus to hide in our cells is called FAD, a molecule composed of Vitamin B2 and the energy carrying molecule ATP.

FAD is vital for our cells to convert energy. The FAD molecule’s importance and familiarity to our cells makes it ideal camouflage for a malicious virus.

For several years, the research team had a good idea that FAD was helping the virus hide in infected cells, but they lacked a clear way to prove it.

To solve the challenge, they turned to Arabidopsis, a well-known experimental plant among researchers. “We were getting desperate to find a way to prove our hypothesis, which is when we purified an enzyme from the Arabidopsis plant that can split the FAD molecule in two,” explained Anna Sherwood from the Department of Biology. Using the enzyme, the researchers were able to split the FAD and prove that the hepatitis C virus used it as a mask.

–IANS

rvt/shb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sleeping less than 6 hours can cut cognitive benefits of exercise: Lancet
Next article
“Madhuri Dixit has been a tremendous influence on my journey”, Heli Daruwala on her upcoming track ‘Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab’
This May Also Interest You
News

“Madhuri Dixit has been a tremendous influence on my journey”, Heli Daruwala on her upcoming track ‘Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab’

Technology

Sleeping less than 6 hours can cut cognitive benefits of exercise: Lancet

Technology

Industry needs to work closely with govt on new data protection bill: Experts

News

Ace Indian choreographer Remo D'Souza to bring his groove in 'Hip Hop India'

News

'The Magic of Shiri' trailer mixes comedy, drama and adventure

News

Jaani on 'Jatti Fan': Kaur B's powerful vocals have brought life to the lyrics

News

Angira Dhar becomes IMDb's 2nd Breakout Star of the year

Technology

Samsung Health beta app includes smart ring support

Technology

Spotify ends Apple in-app payment for premium subscribers

News

Elnaaz Norouzi to star in second season of 'Made In Heaven'

News

Vikrant Massey-starrer '12th Fail' to release on October 27

News

Madhuri Dixit has been a tremendous influence on Heli Daruwala

Technology

High BMI a poor indicator of death risk among overweight people: Study

Technology

Threads using decentralised protocol clear victory for our cause: Mastodon CEO

News

Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur-starrer 'Made In Heaven' Season 2 announced

Technology

Google Photos gets new video effects

News

Olivia Wilde goes on coffee-date as ex boyfriend Harry Styles continues world tour

News

Machine Gun Kelly punches a fan in the face during gig

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US