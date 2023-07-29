scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Sequoia Capital cuts its crypto fund by over 65% in funding winter

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 29 (IANS) Leading VC firm Sequoia Capital has massively cut its crypto fund, more than 65 per cent to now about $200 million, amid the funding winter.

Sequoia Capital has downsized its two major venture funds, including the crypto fund (from $585 million to $200 million), reports the Wall Street Journal.

The move came amid several crypto exchanges and platforms announcing bankruptcy in recent months amid tightening regulations.

Sequoia is now reportedly looking to invest in younger startups.

“We made these changes to sharpen our focus on seed-stage opportunities and to provide liquidity to our limited partners,” a company spokesperson was quoted as saying.

“The crypto fund will primarily focus on new company formation, with the opportunity to supplement these investments from our seed, venture, growth, and expansion funds as the companies mature,” the spokesperson added.

“By paring back the fund sizes, Sequoia is lowering the amount of committed capital required from investors,” the report noted.

Sequoia Capital has pared back the size of two major venture funds “as part of a dramatic downsizing the storied venture firm is undertaking amid a broad startup downturn”.

The crypto and blockchain sector witnessed an investment of $2.32 billion in the second quarter (Q2) this year, marking a new cycle low and the lowest since Q4 2020, continuing a downtrend that began after a peak of $13 billion in Q1 2022.

According to the crypto investment firm Galaxy Digital, crypto and blockchain startups raised less money across the last three quarters combined than they did in Q2 of 2022.

In Q2 this year, 10 new crypto VC (venture capital) funds raised only $720 million, the lowest amount since Q3 2020, at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

–IANS

na/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Global T20 Canada: Vancouver Knights, Surrey Jaguars secure big wins
Next article
Meta may soon launch Horizon Worlds mobile app
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Meta may soon launch Horizon Worlds mobile app

Sports

Global T20 Canada: Vancouver Knights, Surrey Jaguars secure big wins

Health & Lifestyle

Robotic surgery fellowships now open to nurture specialist surgeons in India

Technology

Zuckerberg 'not sure' whether cage fight with Musk will happen

Technology

Apple tightens App Store rules on APIs to safeguard users' data

Sports

Italy, Turkey will bid to co-host Euro 2032

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ranbir Kapoor looks dapper in lungi-pants as he turns showstopper for Kunal Rawal at India Couture Week

Sports

Olympic champion Thiago Braz tests positive for doping

Technology

Countdown for launch of 7 Singaporean satellites with PSLV rocket begins

Technology

X monthly users reach new high in 2023: Musk

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt uses phone inside the house and reads script

Health & Lifestyle

Somalia, WHO renew efforts to tackle viral hepatitis

Sports

Durban Qalandars storm into final of Zim Afro T10

Sports

Why does Zimbabwe’s Tendai Chatara feel T10 is an easy format for the bowlers?

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Robin Uthappa helps Harare Hurricanes win against Cape Town Samp Army

Sports

Ashes 2023, 5th Test: Steve Smith helps Australia take first-innings lead of 12 runs over England

Sports

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin inaugurates Carbon zero turf for Asian Champions Trophy

Sports

UTT: Ruthless Reeth powers Goa Challengers into season 4 final

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US