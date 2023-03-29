scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Sequoia India-backed GoMechanic acquired by Lifelong Group consortium

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Sequoia India-backed online vehicle repair platform GoMechanic, which went through a saga of misrepresenting facts, errors in financial reporting and the subsequent layoff of 70 per cent of its workforce, has been acquired by a consortium led by auto components maker Lifelong Group.

The distressed startup was last valued at $30 million.

“Acquisition of the GoMechanic business, aligns with our strategic vision of synergising the Lifelong Group’s proven expertise in the automotive industry. We are focused on building upon GoMechanic’s business,” Lifelong Group said in a statement.

New Delhi-headquartered Lifelong Group services the likes of General Motors and Hero, among others.

In FY22, GoMechanic reported losses of Rs 114 crore on operating revenues of Rs 90.5 crore, according to the company’s filings.

GoMechanic operates 800 workshops and serviced 30,000 vehicles in January this year.

In January, GoMechanic laid off 70 per cent of its workforce as the startup struggles to raise funds amid serious concerns of accounting troubles.

The company asked the remaining staff to work without pay for three months.

For over a year, GoMechanic has been struggling to raise funds, despite advanced-stage discussions with several investors.

GoMechanic was founded in 2016 by Amit Bhasin, Kushal Karwa, Nitin Rana, and Rishabh Karwa.

–IANS

na/shb/

Previous article
Motorola announces new affordable phone with 6.5-inch display in India
Next article
Priyanka Chopra Jonas gets trolled after calling 'RRR' Tamil film
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

E.V.K.S. Elangovan shifted to general ward, to be discharged soon

Sports

ICC T20I player rankings: Rashid Khan regains top spot among bowlers

Sports

Mumbai Indians have given me opportunity to showcase myself in different avatar: Rohit Sharma

Sports

WSF, HFDC empower para-athletes to soar beyond limits under Project Wings initiative

News

Shah Rukh Khan vs Virat Kohli Fan war over on Twitter takes an ugly turn; Fans trend #KohlifansownSRK

News

Dipika Chikhlia recreates the look of Sita from 'Ramayan'

News

Kangana Ranaut says she never succumbed to vanity

News

Priyanka Chopra Jonas gets trolled after calling 'RRR' Tamil film

Technology

Motorola announces new affordable phone with 6.5-inch display in India

Technology

IT firm Vee Technologies appoints top executive as it bumps up hiring

Technology

LU to host Indian Science Congress in 2024

Technology

Space scientists reveal 70 times brightest gamma-ray burst

Technology

Hackers can remotely hack into Tesla's infotainment system: Report

Technology

SK hynix not sure whether to apply for US Chips Act funding: CEO

Sports

Delhi Capitals to sign Abhishek Porel as Pant's replacement for IPL 2023: Report

News

Garvita Sadhwani: Took me three hours to put on, remove prosthetic make-up

News

'GOT' star Maisie Williams excited to be in Mumbai, dazzled by Indian hotel decor

News

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is enchanting as Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan 2 teaser

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US