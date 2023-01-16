scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

ShareChat lays off 20% of its workforce due to uncertain market conditions

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) Homegrown social media company ShareChat (Mohalla Tech Pvt Ltd) has laid off 20 per cent of its workforce due to uncertain market conditions.

Backed by Twitter, Google, Snap and Tiger Global, ShareChat has about 2,300 employees, and the layoff will impact about 500 people at the company, according to reports.

“We are taking a very difficult decision today to part ways with around 20 per cent of our talented FTEs (full-time employees) to ensure the financial health and longevity of our company in the current uncertain macroeconomic environment,” said Ankush Sachdeva in a note to the employees.

“In hindsight, we overestimated the market growth in the highs of 2021 and underestimated the duration and intensity of the global liquidity squeeze,” he added.

In addition, the company also announced a financial package for the affected employees.

The compensation package includes a payout for the notice period as well as an additional 15 days of monthly gross salary for each completed year of full-time service.

Moreover, the CEO’s note specifies a 100 per cent pro-rated bonus through December 31, 2022, as well as any unpaid bonuses as of the last working day.

In December 2022, ShareChat laid off less than 5 per cent of its employees after it shut down its fantasy sports platform called Jeet11.

–IANS

shs/ksk/

Previous article
No Barca or Madrid in La Liga as Real Sociedad strengthen grip on third place
Next article
Google working on Fast Pair notifications for styluses
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Google working on Fast Pair notifications for styluses

Sports

No Barca or Madrid in La Liga as Real Sociedad strengthen grip on third place

Sports

Serie A: Dybala surges Roma, Atalanta demolish Salernitana

News

CCA2023: Cate Blanchett's advice is to stop the televised horse race of it

Sports

Serie A: Dybala surges Roma, Atalanta demolish Salernitana

Sports

Gavi inspires Barcelona to Spanish Supercup triumph over Real Madrid

Sports

Gavi inspires Barcelona to Spanish Supercup triumph over Real Madrid

Sports

'I think I played very solid today': Jannik Sinner cruises through Melbourne opener

Sports

'I think I played very solid today': Jannik Sinner cruises through Melbourne opener

Sports

Aus Open: Gauff, Pegula and Raducanu power into second round

Sports

Arsenal extend lead in Premier League as Man Utd claim derby bragging rights

Sports

Chennaiyin FC sign 19-year-old talented defender Bikash Yumnam

News

Arjun Kapoor hopes to continue surprising people with each performance

News

Ram Gopal Varma retorts to Naga Babu over tweets; critics allege YSRCP allegiance

News

Post ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Farah Khan Kunder hosts burger party for ‘two favourites’ Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik

News

Siddharth Anand: Directing Shah Rukh Khan is a responsibility and it’s even greater now

Sports

'Different Level': AB de Villiers hails Kohli's sensational performance against Sri Lanka

Technology

91 tech companies lay off over 24K employees in Jan to date

News

Richard E. Grant to host BAFTA film awards ceremony

Technology

Apple may use microLED displays in all devices after 2024

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US