Sunday, December 24, 2023
WorldTechnology

ShareChat may raise up to $65 mn at $2.7 bn valuation: Report

Social media platform ShareChat is reportedly set to raise up to $65 million from existing investors.

By Agency News Desk
ShareChat may raise up to $65 mn at $2.7 bn valuation
ShareChat may raise up to $65 mn at $2.7 bn valuation _pic courtesy news agency

New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) Social media platform ShareChat is reportedly set to raise up to $65 million from existing investors.

According to MoneyControl, the company is set to raise the money via convertible notes at $2.7 billion valuation.

Existing investors like Temasek, Tiger Global, Google, Lightspeed Ventures, and others are likely to participate in the funding round.

Meanwhile, ShareChat has laid off 200 employees, or about 15 per cent of its workforce, as part of strategic restructuring.

Mohalla Tech, the parent company of ShareChat and short video entertainment app Moj, said the decision reflects the company’s commitment to streamlining its cost base and achieving profitability within the next 4-6 quarters.

“ShareChat undertook a strategic restructuring as part of its annual planning for the year 2024,” a company spokesperson had said in a statement.

–IANS

na/vd

Previous article
Bajrang Punia leaves his Padma Shri Award outside PM’s residence
Next article
Ola Electric files DRHP with SEBI, aims to raise Rs 5,500 via IPO: Report
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.