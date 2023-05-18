scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Shirtless Bezos seen sunbathing with girlfriend Sanchez on $500mn superyacht

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, 59, has been spotted shirtless, sunbathing with his 53-year-old girlfriend Lauren Sanchez on his $500 million luxurious yacht in Spain.

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, May 18 (IANS) Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, 59, has been spotted shirtless, sunbathing with his 53-year-old girlfriend Lauren Sanchez on his $500 million luxurious yacht in Spain. Bezos has been dating Sanchez since 2018.

After spending time in Miami for the F1 Grand Prix, they were spotted aboard his new superyacht in Majorca, Spain, reports Hola.com.

They were seen on the deck of the boat, taking in the views of each other and the ocean.

Bezos wore blue swim trunks while Sanchez rocked a tiny pink bikini.

The yacht is 417-foot-long having the name Koru. It is also regarded as the world’s largest sailing yacht with three towering masts, several decks (including one with a pool), and a supporting 250-foot-long yacht with a helipad, as per Boat International.

Earlier in May, Bezos and Sanchez were spotted together at the F1 Miami Grand Prix and were also spotted together while attending Coachella in April.

Sanchez can soon be known as the first person to lead an all-woman space mission on Blue Origin.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, she revealed that Bezos is encouraging her to put together a five-member female crew to fly on a Blue Origin rocket to space.

The Emmy-winning TV host-turned-helicopter pilot became a well-known name when her relationship with the Amazon founder was made public in January 2019.

“It’s going to be women who are making a difference in the world and who are impactful and have a message to send,” Sanchez was quoted as saying.

“I’m going to have to hold him (Bezos) back. He’ll be cheering us all on from the sidelines,” she added.

–IANS

na/pgh

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
38-year-old farm labourer Sheeba seeks Rs 1.5 lakh to attend Asian Athletic meet
Next article
India in Group C with Japan, Vietnam and Uzbekistan for AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers Round 2
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Suryansh Shedge replaces injured Jaydev Unadkat in LSG squad

Sports

India in Group C with Japan, Vietnam and Uzbekistan for AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers Round 2

Sports

38-year-old farm labourer Sheeba seeks Rs 1.5 lakh to attend Asian Athletic meet

News

SC stays West Bengal order banning the film 'The Kerala Story'

Sports

Hockey: Indian women go down fighting 2-4 against Australia in opening test

Technology

Fake ChatGPT apps exploiting users, earning thousands of dollars monthly: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Haryana minister provides assistance to boy suffering from rare disease

Technology

From WhatsApp to Telegram, how fraudsters are still conning Indian users

Technology

Astronomers discover potentially volcano-covered Earth-size exoplanet

News

Armaan Malik reveals 'Nakhrey Nakhrey' was a self-discovery for him

News

It's social freedom vs individual freedom in 'Panne' trailer

News

Jane Fonda says French director wanted to 'see what my orgasms were like' for a role

Sports

India drawn alongside Korea, Thailand, Iran in AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers Round 2

Technology

Google launches Workspace Individual plan in 20 new countries

News

Megan Fox opens up on body dysmorphia; says she 'never ever' loved her body

Sports

India to take part in the FIFAe Nations Playoffs 2023

Health & Lifestyle

Global stroke deaths expected to rise to nearly 5mn by 2030: Study

Technology

Samsung Galaxy F54 with super steady OIS, Nightography feature in India this month

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US