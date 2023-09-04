scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Shorts may 'cannibalise' YouTube’s long-form video biz: Report

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Sep 4 (IANS) YouTube’s TikTok competitor Shorts may cannibalise the core, long-form video business of the Google-owned video streaming platform, the media reported.

According to a report in The Financial Times, citing veteran YouTube staff, the short-video platform Shorts “risks cannibalising its core business”.

Google recently announced that Shorts now has more than 2 billion logged-in monthly users, giving it an edge over competitors like TikTok and Instagram Reels.

“Recent YouTube strategy meetings have discussed the risk that long-form videos, which produce more revenue for the company, are ‘dying out’ as a format,” the report mentioned late on Sunday.

YouTube staff feels that “content creators are making fewer long-form videos — driven by a lack of consumer appetite and commissions from brands that favour short-form content for product placement”.

YouTube says Shorts was “designed to complement, not compete with, all the other formats creators use” on the platform, such as audio and livestreams.

YouTube’s ad revenue, though improved, had been on a downward year-over-year slide for three straight quarters.

The company is still figuring out how to earn more ad money from Shorts.

The latest YouTube Shorts usage is up from 1.5 billion monthly logged-in users for YouTube Shorts announced last year.

In its results for the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, Google reported that YouTube brought in $7.67 billion in advertising revenue.

This is 4 per cent higher than the same period last year.

The company introduced advertising on Shorts late last year.

YouTube now has to support Shorts as it gains immense popularity, like investing in creators and incentivising them to make exclusive content.

–IANS

na/ksk

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'This is my third birth', says Kumaraswamy after recovering from brain stroke
Next article
Video viewership on X nearly doubled since last year: Musk
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US