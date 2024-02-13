HomeWorldTechnology

Shruti Gupta to head Visa's commercial & money movement solutions in India, S. Asia

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Digital payments giant Visa on Tuesday announced the appointment of Shruti Gupta as Vice President and Head, commercial and money movement solutions (CMS), for India and South Asia.

Gupta will head Visa’s business and corporate solutions including commercial solutions, integrated money movement and visa government solutions.

Her responsibilities include developing and implementing a multi-year growth strategy in collaboration with the leadership team in India and South Asia, the company said in a statement.

“With rich and deep experience in the banking and finance domain, particularly in commercial solutions and strategy, she adds a wealth of knowledge to our team,” said Sandeep Ghosh, Group Country Manager, Visa India and South Asia.

Gupta began her career in 2000 with Citi India and assumed various roles across lending and non-lending segments, business development and relationship management.

“Visa has consistently led innovations in the payment ecosystem and I am eager to contribute to its continued positive evolution”, said Gupta.

Visa is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions, and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories.

–IANS

na/

