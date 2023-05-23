scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Shutterstock to acquire GIF platform Giphy from Meta for $53 mn

By Agency News Desk

New York, May 23 (IANS) Shutterstock on Tuesday announced to acquire leading GIF library and search engine Giphy from Meta for $53 million in a cash deal, after the UK’s antitrust authority issued an order for Meta to sell Giphy on the grounds that the merger reduced dynamic competition.

In a significant decision, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in the UK in October last year ordered Meta (formerly Facebook) to sell off online database and search engine Giphy it acquired for $315 million.

Giphy’s vast library of GIFs and stickers draws more than 1.3 billion search queries on a daily basis and powers more than 15 billion daily media impressions.

“This is an exciting next step in Shutterstock’s journey as an end-to-end creative platform,” said Shutterstock CEO Paul Hennessy.

“Shutterstock is in the business of helping people and brands tell their stories. Through the Giphy acquisition, we are extending our audience touch points beyond primarily professional marketing and advertising use cases and expanding into casual conversations,” he added.

Giphy’s content serves as a critical ingredient in text- and message-based conversations on platforms such as Meta, other social media platforms such as TikTok, Twitter and Snapchat and team collaboration platforms such as Slack and Microsoft Teams, in addition to integrations with most mobile devices.

It will expand Shutterstock’s content library to include GIFs and stickers used in more casual conversations – GIFs have over 75 per cent positive sentiment among consumers

Giphy is expected to add minimal revenue in 2023 with focused monetization efforts taking place over the course of 2024. The transaction is targeted to close in June 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

–IANS

na/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
HP Inc leads India traditional PC market with a huge 33.8% share in Q1
Next article
Kerala to turn into 'Total e-Governance' state on Thursday
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Kerala to turn into 'Total e-Governance' state on Thursday

Technology

HP Inc leads India traditional PC market with a huge 33.8% share in Q1

News

9 years of 'Heropanti': Tiger Shroff is filled with gratitude

Technology

Infosys enters generative AI era with new offering to empower global firms

Sports

Ollie Robinson fit to join England squad for Ireland Test after injury scare

Sports

Chess icons Carlsen, Vishy Anand, Hou Yifan, and world champ Ding Liren join Global Chess League

Technology

Amazon hires laid-off employee Paige Cipriani after 4 months in senior role

Technology

US cybersecurity mission in Mumbai to address and resolve cyber threats

Sports

First women’s car rally cruises to success

News

Jamie Foxx is getting 'round-the-clock support in rehab centre' after unexplained medical emergency

News

Marco Bellocchio reveals how his 'Kidnapped,' is different from the film Steven Spielberg had in mind

News

'Brand Bollywood – down under' docu trailer gives glimpse of Bollywood's role in shaping India's perception in Australia

Sports

LPL 2023: Colombo Strikers announce Babar Azam, Matheesha Pathirana as icon players

Technology

Artifact to let you flag articles as clickbait

Health & Lifestyle

Targeting mucus plugs in COPD patients could help save lives

Sports

KIUG 2022: Chingakham Jetlee Singh, son of a dhaba owner, ready to shine his sword

News

Survival thriller ‘2018’ to release pan-India on 26th May in Hindi

News

Ashley Graham tapes her mouth shut to sleep, says she's 'never slept better'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US