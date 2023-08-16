scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Singapore's Sea to invest more in e-com platform Shopee amid TikTok threat

By Agency News Desk

Singapore, Aug 16 (IANS) E-commerce giant Sea will bump up investments in its online shopping business Shopee across all markets as Chinese company TikTok’s shopping venture expands into new territories, the media reported on Wednesday.

The Southeast Asian tech company Sea, which has shut operations of its e-commerce portal Shopee in India, aims to invest more in its e-commerce unit as competition heats up, reports Nikkei Asia.

TikTok, the short video platform owned by ByteDance, launched online

shopping service TikTok Shop in 2021, starting in Indonesia.

“TikTok Shop has expanded into other regional markets, where Sea e-commerce unit Shopee, Alibaba-owned Lazada and Indonesia’s Tokopedia have dominated,” the report mentioned.

Last year, Shopee revoked a number of job offers for positions at its headquarters in Singapore. The company also asked laid off employees to pay compensation for damaged work computers.

Shopee earlier initiated large scale layoffs in China, as high as 30 per cent to 60 per cent in some departments.

In March last year, Sea announced to shut operations of its e-commerce portal Shopee in India amid criticism from the local industry bodies and the government banning its marquee game ‘Garena Free Fire’ along with 53 Chinese apps in the country.

The company, however, said the decision to shut down e-commerce business in India has nothing to do with the government’s ban on its popular game, but owing to “global market uncertainties”.

–IANS

na/prw

7
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Shehnaaz Gill and Rajkummar Rao are candidly captured as they have a fun time on Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill
Next article
'Bajao' promises a musical comedy set in the world of Punjabi pop music
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Intel cancels $5.4 bn acquisition of Tower Semiconductor, to pay $353 mn as fine

Technology

Google's new feature to summarise entire articles for you using generative AI

News

'Gadar 2' heads towards Rs 300-cr mark; 'Jailer' gives it a run for money

Sports

King's Cup 2023: Indian men's football team to face Iraq in semi-final

News

Nick Jonas falls on stage while performing

News

Het Makwana to star in 'Tulsi Dham ke Laddoo Gopal'

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out forwarding message feature for channels

News

'Bajao' promises a musical comedy set in the world of Punjabi pop music

News

Shehnaaz Gill and Rajkummar Rao are candidly captured as they have a fun time on Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill

News

NTR Jr wishes Saif Ali Khan a happy birthday as he unveils poster from 'Devara'

Technology

Apple AirTag helps woman to find stolen bike: Report

News

As Ben Affleck turns 51, life seems perfect for him

News

Christopher Nolan’s longest collaborators Cillian Murphy misses being cast in ‘Interstellar’

News

Mohit Raina on Anupam Kher: 'You learn from a senior just by observing them'

News

Alec Baldwin may face manslaughter charges after new findings

News

Xolo maridueña says his mother helped him prepare for ‘Blue Beetle’ role

Sports

Virat Kohli in the T20 team for 2024 WC? Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar gives thumbs up to it

Technology

X's new feature to let paid users highlight their posts

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US