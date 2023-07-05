scorecardresearch
Sirolimus-coated balloon good alternative to stents: Cardiologists

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) Sirolimus-drug coated balloon (SCB) could be the best alternative to drug-eluting stents in the treatment of various coronary artery diseases (CAD), according to top cardiologists.

The alternative is especially valuable for young patients with multiple blocks and underlying conditions that may render angioplasty procedures with drug-eluting stents ineffective, said the doctors at the educational session cum knowledge feast titled “Sirolimus Drug Coated Balloons (DCB): Expanding the Scope of Coronary Artery Diseases (CAD)” held in Mumbai on Tuesday.

“The utilisation of drug-coated balloons in coronary intervention is consistently growing,” said Prof Antonio Colombo, Director, Humanitas Research Hospital, Milan.

“Initially developed to address in-stent restenosis and avoid additional stenting, their application has now expanded to de novo lesions, particularly in cases of small vessel diffuse disease, where the risk of restenosis and stent thrombosis is high,” he added.

Further, the doctor said that diabetic patients are highly prevalent in India and often present with heart diseases other than CAD.

Moreover, there has been an increase in the incidence of coronary artery disease normally known as heart attacks, particularly among young patients.

“For these subsets of patients and lesions, stenting is not an ideal solution, and drug-coated balloons offer an excellent alternative to metal scaffolding. The MagicTouch Sirolimus Coated Balloon (SCB), with its notable and proven safety profile and efficacy, has been in use since 2015,” Colombo said.

The world’s first sirolimus coated balloon – MagicTouch for coronary artery diseases was developed by Surat-based Concept Medical.

The company, last year, also announced receiving the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approval.

“The drug and carrier complex of the balloon is specifically designed to penetrate the inner layers of vessel walls and act as a reservoir for the long-term release of medicine,” Dr. Manish Doshi, MD, Concept Medical.

“This mechanism effectively prevents re-narrowing of the coronary artery,” he added.

The knowledge feast was attended by over 100 esteemed cardiologists, who displayed the upcoming technology and alternative of drug-coated balloons in action with multiple case presentations and talks.

“The MagicTouch device demonstrates excellent deliverability, even in complex tortuous coronary arteries,” said Dr. Sandeep Basavarajaiah, Consultant Cardiologist, Birmingham Heartlands Hospital, UK.

–IANS

rvt/vd

