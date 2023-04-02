scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

SL President requests India's help to integrate IT in country's civil service

By News Bureau

The President met Bharat Lal, Director General of the Indian Institute of Good Governance, who visited Sri Lanka to discuss potential ways to enhance the country’s civil service and improve government institution performance by implementing effective monitoring measures.

At the meeting at the President’s official residence on Saturday, Lal "shared<br>how India was successful in integrating information technology into civil service", the President Media Division (PMD) stated.

"India’s success in incorporating information technology into public service delivery, has resulted in significant progress and cost savings," he told the Sri Lankan head of state.

During the discussion, President Wickremesinghe urged Lal’s assistance in establishing a University of Governance and Public Policy in Sri Lanka.

On Friday, launching a master plan to digitalise the country’s economy by 2030, the President vowed to build a digitalised modern Sri Lanka by digitalising the government sector. He said that a Committee of Cabinet Ministers would be set up to ensure that the government sector digitalisation would be done speedily.

He said that it is a duty of the government to accelerate the digitalisation.

During the Saturday discussion with President Wickremesinghe, Lal was accompanied by Indian High Commissioner in Colombo, Gopal Baglay.

–IANS<br>sfl/vd

Previous article
Are wedding bells ringing for Badshah and Isha Rikhi?
This May Also Interest You
News

Are wedding bells ringing for Badshah and Isha Rikhi?

Technology

Can psychosocial factors raise long Covid risk?

Technology

Google faces $4.2 billion advertising lawsuit

Technology

Google to cut free snacks & workout classes for employees: Report

Sports

RCB vs MI match at M. Chinnaswamy will be the biggest match of IPL 2023: Harbhajan Singh

Sports

U-21 Women's Hockey League: Pritam Siwach foundation, SAi Shakti win Phase 2 matches

News

Ajay Devgn celebrates b’day with special screening of ‘Bholaa’ for the underprivileged

News

Suniel Shetty wishes Ajay Devgn a 'super successful year' on his birthday

News

Nushrratt Bharuccha shares 'wounded' picture from 'Akelli' set

News

Ravi Teja-starrer ‘Ravanasura’ set for April 7 release

News

'Indian Idol 13' contestants celebrate 110 years of feature films in India

News

Saif, Shoojit Sirkar, Drashti Dhami express grief at Pradeep Sarkar's prayer meet

Sports

Athletics: Kenyan, Ethiopian runners win at 2023 Xiamen Marathon

Health & Lifestyle

Reduce screen time for autistic children: Experts

News

All at NMACC: From 'Gallan Goodiyan' to India's influence on global fashion

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kangana Ranaut finds ‘desi kids who speak Hindi in second-hand Brit accent’ annoying

News

Sheezan Khan's sister Falaq Naaz shares joyful moments with him after trial

News

'Fantastic Four' movie has a new writer with 'Avatar 2' scribe Josh Friedman

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US