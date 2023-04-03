scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Smart home devices shipment fall for 1st time, TVs most hit

By News Bureau

New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) Global shipments of smart home devices declined for the first time in 2022 as shipments fell 2.6 per cent (year-over-year) to 871.8 million units.

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC), Smart TVs, which represented the largest category, experienced a 4.3 per cent decline in 2022.

Looking ahead, a modest 2.2 per cent growth in smart home device shipments is expected in 2023 as the global economy recovers.

This growth is expected to continue through 2027 with device volumes reaching 1.23 billion in 2027.

“Smart TVs will likely face another year of decline in 2023 due to macroeconomic pressures and long replacement cycles,” said Jitesh Ubrani, research manager for IDC’s Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers.

With the recent entrance of value-oriented brands such as Amazon and Roku, IDC expects further declines in average selling prices for TVs while also bringing premium features down to more affordable price points.

Apart from TVs, most other smart home categories such as security cameras, connected doorbells and door locks along with smart displays are expected to grow thanks to a growing installed base, a recovering economy, and the rise of emerging markets.

“Ongoing disruptions from supply chain issues, inflation, and uneven economies across the globe have impacted the market’s growth in 2022 and are expected to continue to put downward pressure on the market for the foreseeable future,” said Adam Wright, research manager, Smart Home and Office Devices at IDC.

–IANS

na/vd

Previous article
IPL 2023: Chepauk has always been an impregnable fortress of CSK, says Mohammad Kaif
Next article
Dia Mirza says, “Rajkummar Rao has a wicked sense of humour”
This May Also Interest You
News

Dia Mirza says, “Rajkummar Rao has a wicked sense of humour”

Sports

IPL 2023: Chepauk has always been an impregnable fortress of CSK, says Mohammad Kaif

News

Vijendra Kumeria on the complexities of his character in 'Teri Meri Doriyaann'

Sports

Djokovic retained the top spot in ATP rankings

Sports

Paul Stirling to join Ireland Test squad in Sri Lanka, available for selection in second Test

Technology

Meta takes down 28 mn bad pieces of content on FB, Instagram in India

News

Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee celebrate their daughter’s first b’day, call her a ‘blessing’

Technology

Swiggy CTO moves on to start his entrepreneurial venture

Technology

Acer launches new laptop with Intel Core i3 processor in India

News

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan’s electrifying performance on their Aankh Maare song at NMACC

Health & Lifestyle

Molbio's Truenat to now test H3N2 and H1N1 virus

Sports

IPL 2023: After Kohli-Chinnaswamy reunion, get ready for emotional return of Dhoni's CSK at Chepauk

Sports

Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater charged with assaulting police

News

Makers of Nani-starrer 'Dasara' reduce ticket price to Rs 112 for Hindi version

News

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra may get engaged in first week of April

Technology

Indian-American prof receives Young Urologist of the Year award

News

'Bhaukaal' actress Rashmi Rajput wants to play strong, challenging characters

Health & Lifestyle

37% of population displaced from Japan's Fukushima may have PTSD: Survey

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US