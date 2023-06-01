scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Snap introduces new generative AI feature for paid users

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 1 (IANS) Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has introduced a new generative AI feature for its paid subscribers.

Now, when Snapchat+ subscribers interact with My AI chatbot, they can send it Snaps of their activities and get a customised, generative Snap back that carries on the conversation.

“Snap My AI a picture of your pizza, OOTD, or even your furry best friend, and My AI may respond with a Snap back in reaction to what you’re doing. So, if you Snap My AI your latest grocery haul, it might recommend a recipe!” the company said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

Snaps shared with the chatbot will be stored and might be utilised to enhance the product experience.

“While it was designed to avoid biased, incorrect, harmful, or misleading information, mistakes may occur, so please do not rely on it for advice,” the company added.

The ‘My AI’ chatbot was introduced in February this year as an experimental feature for Snapchat+ subscribers. Later, in April, the company announced to roll out the chatbot to all users globally with new features.

–IANS

aj/shb/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sevilla overpower Roma in penalties to lift seventh Europa League title
Next article
French Open: Djokovic, Alcaraz advance to third round in pursuit of title, top ranking
This May Also Interest You
Sports

WTC Final: Would go with two spinners depending on pitch conditions, says Harbhajan Singh

Technology

Users can now add tile on Google Keep for Wear OS

Technology

Samsung may hold next 'Galaxy Unpacked' event in S.Korea

Technology

Shape of brain influences thinking: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Shape of brain influences thinking: Study

Technology

Hundreds join Amazon walkout at HQ over return to work policy

Technology

OpenAI CTO's Twitter account appears to have hacked to promote crypto scam

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out new 'Updates' tab on iOS beta

Technology

IITR develops device to reduce air pollution

Technology

RBI issues draft directions on digital payment security controls

News

Rakulpreet Singh-starrer 'I Love You' teaser twists love story into a thriller

News

Myntra Beauty showcases 85K products across 1,450 brands this EORS-18, selection up by 100%

News

Kamal Haasan wishes Mani Ratnam on his b'day; calls him 'doyen of Indian cinema'

News

Raftaar to 'India's Best Dancer 3' contestant: 'I can learn from you'

News

Anjali Tatrari's 'Vanshaj' character 'resonates with women who are questioned'

Sports

Indian junior women's hockey team aims to win its maiden title in Women's Junior Asia Cup

Sports

Australia could play Boland ahead of Hazelwood in WTC final due to Ashes coming up quickly: Gillespie

News

Javed Ali recorded 'Socho Zara' in the US while touring

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US