scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Snapchat crosses over 750 mn monthly active users

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Feb 17 (IANS) Snapchat has crossed over 750 million monthly active users, its parent company Snap announced on Friday.

Snap CEO and co-founder, Evan Spiegel, made this announcement at the company’s “Investor Day”.

“With 375 million daily active users (DAU) reported on January 31, we have now grown DAU by +15 per cent year-over-year for 13 consecutive quarters,” the company said in a statement.

In a blogpost, the company said that at the current growth rate, “we see a path for Snapchat to reach over 1 billion people in the next two to three years.”

More than 60 per cent of Snapchatters who open the application each day create Snaps, and over 70 per cent of users who have downloaded the application engage with augmented reality (AR) on their first day in the app.

The company further mentioned that “time spent per Spotlight viewer now meaningfully exceeds the time spent watching Friend Stories per Story viewer.”

Moreover, Snapchat+ has reached more than 2.5 million subscribers and “an annual revenue run rate of over $100 million.”

“Today, we’re pleased to share that our community has now grown to over 750 million monthly active users. We reach more than 75 per cent of 13- to 34 year-olds in over 20 countries, with these countries representing over 50 per cent of the advertising market,” Spiegel said.

“On average, over 5 billion Snaps are created every day, the best of which our community submits to Spotlight,” he added.

–IANS

aj/shb/

Previous article
Snapchat crosses over 750 mn monthly active users
Next article
US sues Terraform, its founder with defrauding investors in mega crypto fraud
This May Also Interest You
News

Joan Baez documentary plumbs dark corners of her life, spotlights abuse by father

News

Naseeruddin Shah plays Emperor Akbar in OTT series Taj Divided by Blood

News

Rima Das’ Assamese feature ‘Tora’s Husband’ trailer launched

Fashion & Lifestyle

Insta post first, family later: Why Paris Hilton kept baby's birth a secret

News

Shakira takes dig at ex Gerard Pique in viral video challenge

News

Prithvi Shaw 'attack': Bhojpuri actress Sapna Gill nabbed, sent to police custody

News

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Pankaj Batra reunite 13 yrs after 'Main Tenu Samjhawan Ki' for 'Dhola'

News

Ranveer Singh to play with Marvel star Simu Liu, others at NBA all-star celebrity game 2023

News

Harshita Gaur says 'Jehanabad' has earned her respect as an actress

News

Abhilash Thapliyal recollects humbling experience that he got during 'SK Sir Ki Class' shoot

News

Bollywood gets its own ‘Prince’ in ‘Shehzada’

News

Ryan Reynolds calls his home a 'zoo' after welcoming fourth child with Blake Lively

News

Boman Irani pens note for son Kayoze as he begins shoot for his directorial debut

News

After calling Swara Bhasker B-grade actress, Kangana Ranaut wishes her wedding

News

InCar Trailer: ‘InCar’ is a bone-chilling journey of a victim-survivor

News

Shiv Thakare Clocks 2 Million Followers On Instagram

News

As ‘Pathaan’ tickets sell for Rs 110, Shah Rukh Khan says ‘phir dekhni padegi’

News

Biggest Oscar-nominated films to showcase at 2023 edition of Oscars Film Fest

Technology

iOS devices may soon read back iMessages in sender's voice

Review

Web Series Review | The Night Manager: Rich cast for imperfect narrative

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US