Snapchat now has over 200 mn monthly active users in India

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, on Tuesday said it now has over 200 million monthly active ‘Snapchatters’ in India, one of the company’s leading global growth markets.

Snap said it continues to invest in India through a localised platform experience, local content initiatives and partnerships, and a dedicated focus on regional creators via Spotlight and Stories.

“We see incredible potential for partners, creators and brands to build communities and businesses on Snapchat, and we couldn’t be more excited about our future,” said Ajit Mohan, President, APAC, Snap.

“Young India has particularly valued the healthy and private environment that has been at the heart of our experiences and this will continue to be our focus going forward,” Mohan added.

More than 120 million Indian Snapchat users are watching content across Stories, Spotlight and Partnered content, the fourth and fifth tabs of the app.

Now, Snapchatters in India will have access to My AI, a new, experimental AI-powered chatbot customised for Snapchat.

In India, Snapchatters play with Augmented Reality (AR) Lenses over 50 billion times every month, and over 85 per cent of them use Lenses to visually express themselves during festive months in the country the company informed.

Snap said it will continue to focus its efforts on providing the best experience for Indian Snapchatters through hyper-local content, home-grown creators, a celebration of relevant cultural moments and immersive AR experiences that will delight and provide real utility for our community.

–IANS

na/

